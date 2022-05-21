Minecraft Redditor showcase a brilliant zoetrope animation with map art

Over the years, Minecraft players have come up with many ways to make stunning artworks with the help of maps. Maps are in-game items with which players can see a portion of the game's world. Players can place blocks and it will reflect on the map, hence they can create map art through this method. Some of them make these kinds of artworks and showcase them on the popular Minecraft Reddit page.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/PailOfPears' posted a brilliant video of how they not only made incredible map art of Nyan Cat, but made a complete zoetrope animation by traveling fast with a boat on ice, and showing each map art in quick succession. Nyan Cat is an old animated YouTube video which turned into a popular meme. Though the original poster captioned it as 'stop motion', this type of animation is actually called a 'zoetrope'.

In the video, the player showed several map art, each being a different frame of the video. They reduced the framerate of the game so that the zoetrope could work, and hopped on a boat on ice blocks and started rowing fast while showing loads of map art at once. Soon enough, the speed caught up with the map art and the zoetrope animation was perfectly visible.

Reaction from people on the stunning zoetrope animation built by Minecraft Redditor from map art

Map art is a common artform in Minecraft that many players have tried and posted on the Reddit page in the past, however, making a complete zoetrope animation with loads of them is quite rare. This explains why the post blew up so soon after its upload. Within 12 hours, the post received over 30 thousand upvotes and loads of comments.

People were amazed at how the original poster reduced the framerate to show the zoetrope animation correctly. Players usually aim for the highest framerate possible, but in this case, they appreciate the clever use of lower framerate. Later, the thread was flooded with people speaking at length about different framerates and why there is an option to reduce and lock framerate.

Some people discussed how the zoetrope ended rather quickly. Even though building so much map art can be hard for a player, when the boat reaches the optimal speed to show the zoetrope, it ends quite abrubtly. However, people still enjoyed the short and creative animation built from scratch.

Other than that, people simply appreciated the creativity of the original poster in making the famous Nyan Cat animation in Minecraft. Later on, people also pointed out how this type of animation is not called stop motion, but a zoetrope.

In general, the post was highly appreciated by the Minecraft Reddit community as they saw how much map art was used to achieve this zoetrope.

Edited by Atul S