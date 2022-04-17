Minecraft Redditor made a realistic keyboard with map art, datapack and commands

The Minecraft Reddit page is a haven for everything related to the popular sandbox game. Players from all around the globe flock here to post anything from stunning builds and contraptions to funny and fascinating videos and photos. It is a great community for anyone who plays the game or is simply interested in it.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/CivetKitty' posted a video of a custom-made realistic keyboard inside Minecraft. They showcased how they typed on the keyboard and the map on their left hand showed what was being written. In the caption, they explained how they used map art, datapacks and loads of commands to achieve this.

In the video, a full 'QWERTY' keyboard is laid on a half slab block, along with a color picker as well. A vertical blue screen was also present in front of it, which showed what was being written. Along with this, there was a blue map that showed the exact same thing. When the player wrote several letters, they showed up on their screen.

Fans react to the realistic keyboard made by Minecraft Redditor with map art, datapack and commands

These kinds of brilliant innovations in Minecraft are always welcomed and appreciated on the Reddit page. Minecrafters were highly impressed by the keyboard being used inside the game with the help of map art. They were able to see the keyboard work perfectly in real-time with the map and could see the entire screen as well.

Several users talked about how some of the keys looked a bit different from traditional keyboards. The original poster explained how they were unable to add any more customizations like lower case keys, control or alt buttons. People replied to them and commended the efforts put in by the creator, even if they were unable to add these extra features to it.

Fans also asked the original poster about several aspects of the contraption, how the keys were pressed, and how they got detected. To do this, the original poster explained the use of item frames and the orientation of the items that get detected. Users also talked about how the player was typing on a very small keyboard rather than using a huge redstone keyboard. The original poster explained how each key was less than 0.06 block wide.

Overall, the realistic keyboard contraption in Minecraft was highly appreciated by the Redditors on the page. The post is still live and getting loads of attention from people.

Edited by R. Elahi