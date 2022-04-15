Minecraft Redditor shows a lost baby zombie piglin in their base

The Minecraft Reddit page is filled with exciting content related to the popular sandbox title. Players worldwide come here and post everything from stunning builds and complex redstone contraptions to funny clips and photos. It is a great community for anyone who plays the game or is interested in it.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/farcrytastic' posted a funny yet wholesome video of a lost baby zombie piglin roaming around their base after it accidentally came through the nether portal. The baby zombie piglin walked around all the rooms in the base as the players followed it and watched it silently.

In the video, the player opens the door of their base and the baby zombie piglin was at the doorstep. When the player pushed the baby out, it walked past them and entered the base.

The cute mob explored the entire base, going into all the rooms as the player followed it. The original poster humorously asked if he is a dad to this baby mob now in the caption.

Reaction from people on the cute baby zombie piglin in a Minecraft Redditor's base

Because the video had a great narrative and a cute baby zombie piglin roaming around, it got loads of attention in a concise time on Minecraft Reddit page.

The way the baby piglin showed up on the doorstep and roamed around the base was loved by many. Within a day, the post received over 19k upvotes and comments.

Baby zombie piglin in the base (Image via u/farcrytastic Reddit)

Several people who flocked to the post wanted the original poster to keep the baby zombie piglin as a child. They talked about how the cute mob immediately went up to the base, picked up his room, and went downstairs to the cake and storage room. People were entirely on board for the player to keep the mob as a child.

Other Redditors urged the original poster to name the mob so that it doesn't despawn. In Minecraft, if a player leaves the area or logs out of the world, mobs can despawn. Hence, players always use a name tag to name a mob to prevent them from despawning. Soon enough, people even started naming the baby zombie piglin.

Overall, the entire video was loved by many as it was humorous and wholesome at the same time. People loved the baby zombie piglin and flooded the comment section with their reactions. The post is still going strong on the Minecraft Reddit page and is getting a lot of attention.

Edited by Srijan Sen