Minecraft Redditor shows how to avoid Warden's new ranged attack

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor 'u/thijquint' showed how to stop the Warden's ranged attack with the help of shields in a brilliant video. In the video, the player shoots the beast once and then quickly towers it up with obsidian blocks.

After a while, the Warden started attacking with sonic beams, but the player blocked them with a shield and kept shooting arrows at the mob. Eventually, this led to Warden's downfall.

In the latest Minecraft snapshot 22w15a, Mojang added a new method in which Wardens can attack. If a player or any entity is far from their reach, they can open their rib cages and let out a strong sonic beam that knocks one back and deals heavy damage.

However, it can be blocked by a shield, as shown by the Redditor. This will be a huge help in fighting the dangerous mob, now that it has a ranged weapon as well.

Reddit reacts to player avoiding Warden's ranged attack

Even if the shields are deactivated for a while after they stomach the onslaught, it is a viable option to defend against the terrifying beast's ranged moves. Since this feature was recently added to the latest Minecraft snapshot, almost everyone was talking about it.

Hence, the post received a lot of attention as it showed how to counter the dangerous attack. Within a day, it received over 12 thousand upvotes and comments.

Blocking the attack from a shield (Image via Mojang/u/thijquint Reddit)

Several Minecraft Redditors joked about how the team at Mojang is constantly trying ways to make the mob stronger, while players are constantly finding new methods to counter them.

They joked about how Mojang would simply make the mob so strong that it would instantly kill players after spawning. Some also quipped that the developers must be angry after seeing the video.

Some also discussed how the sonic attack should be able to bypass shields as well. Meanwhile, others have given the argument that if the beam can go through solid walls, it should be able to go through a simple shield as well.

Other than that, several people joked around and told other Redditors not to give Mojang any more ideas to make the mob stronger.

Overall, several people reacted to the video as the post became an instant hit. The latest Minecraft snapshot came a day ago and everyone was shocked to see Warden's new powers.

While some took a few jibes, others discussed the attack mechanics and simply expressed their immediate reaction. The post is still prominent as it shows how to tackle the mob's new powers.

