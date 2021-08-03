How to make a custom shield in Minecraft Java Edition

Shields are not only a great method of defense in Minecraft but they also provide players with opportunities to express themselves.

Minecraft gamers can create custom shields with unique designs that will make them stand out amongst the rest. Unfortunately, however, this feature is only available on Minecraft Java Edition.

For any Minecraft Java Edition players who want to add a bit more personalization to their Minecraft world, here's how to create custom designed shields.

How to make custom Minecraft shields

Making custom Minecraft shields is quite easy and can be incredibly fun. After crafting a custom shield only once, it might be hard not to make every shield as unique as possible.

First, craft a regular shield using six wood planks and one iron ingot. The shield doesn’t have to be new, but it may be a good idea to start from scratch so that it has the longest durability possible.

Once a shield has been created, the next step is to craft a banner. This requires six wool blocks and one stick.

There are tons of banner patterns that can be used within Minecraft. So much so that there are near infinite amounts of pattern and color combinations that can be created into one single banner.

At this stage, players can come up with their very own creative design. These can be some of the preset designs, such as the shape of a creeper head. Minecraft players can also take the time to experiment with every possible combination until the banner looks ideal. Whatever design is placed onto the banner will be the design that appears on the custom shield later on.

Once players are happy with the beautiful banner design that has been concocted, they can then move on to the final step.

Finally, place the custom banner and the shields into a crafting bench. This will combine the two items, thus transferring the design from the banner onto the shield. After that, players should have their own special shield to use in action.

Minecrafters may opt to enchant their custom shield to ensure that their hard work won’t go to waste once the shield has been used up and broken. Shields can be enchanted with Unbreaking to make it stronger or Mending to make it last forever. However, players should also consider that enchanting a shield, just like any other item, will imbue it with a purple glow at all times that may or may not detract from the original and intended custom shield design.

Edited by Sabine Algur