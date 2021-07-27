Top 5 things you probably didn't know about banners in Minecraft

Banners are one of the most creative items in Minecraft.

In a game made mostly out of cubes, decorations for builds can sometimes feel limited. With banners, gamers can create colorful and complex patterns to be hung on display.

Banners can be found around the Minecraft world in places like end cities, villages, and pillager outposts. They can even be manually created and customized by Minecraft players.

These items are quite interesting overall. This article dives into a few things about Minecraft banners that some players may not have known.

Fun facts about banners in Minecraft

5) Wash off mistakes

Cauldrons can help in the banner making process (Image via Lookingforseed.com)

Designing banners in Minecraft can be fun to do, but sometimes the result is not what players had in mind. Luckily, there is a way to wash off the last added layer.

Applying the banner to a cauldron full of water will erase the layers on the banner. This can be helpful for gamers going through some trial and error in terms of finding the perfect banner design.

4) Stylish shields

Customize shield using banners (Image via Screen Rant)

Customizing banners don’t just have to be for display. Banners can be combined with shields to make them personalized.

Regular shields are somewhat boring so that Minecraft players can get up their style on the battlefield with their own shield designs. Plus, this is simple to accomplish.

Open up a crafting table and place a banner with a shield into it. This will add the banner design onto the shield and make for a fun new look.

3) Mark your maps

A map with marked locations (Image via Reddit)

A fun way to use banners is to help establish landmarks throughout the Minecraft world.

Players can name banners using anvils and then place them at a significant location on their server. When a map of the area is created, the banner will show up on the map to help gamers navigate.

This can be especially helpful for SMP servers with expansive builds and territories.

2) Who needs a helmet?

Mobs with unique banner hats (Image via Reddit)

Although usually made for decoration, players can wear banners on top of their heads. It emulates the raid caption pillagers, who can be seen proudly wearing their ominous banners as hats.

Wearing a banner is not as simple as putting it into the helmet slot. But players will need to type a command for this to happen, as it is as follows:

{/replaceitementity@parmor.headminecraft:[banner type]_banner}

1) Endless possibilities

World flags made using banners in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Most Minecraft players familiar with banners know that the items are customizable. However, the designs must fall into a limited amount of options. There are 16 banner colors to choose from and 38 patterns.

This might seem limited. However, it is quite the opposite. This is because multiple patterns can be combined into one with up to six maximum per banner.

With all the possibilities considered, there are over a whopping 809 quadrillion (809,000,000,000,000,000) banner design possibilities in Minecraft.

For even more fun facts about banners in Minecraft, check out this video:

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

