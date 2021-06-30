How to create a Minecraft SMP easily

Playing on an SMP, or a survival multiplayer server, is an incredibly fun way to play Minecraft.

SMP servers provide Minecraft players with an opportunity to create their own in-game universe. SMPs often involve established community rules and lore, created entirely by players within the server.

Perhaps the most well known SMP is the wildly popular Dream SMP that features Minecraft YouTubers such as Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Karl Jacobs, TommyInnit, and many more.

For players who want to start one of these highly engaging multiplayer worlds but aren’t sure how to go about the process, the following provides a general overview of creating a Minecraft SMP.

Minecraft SMP basics for beginners

Making the server

The first step to creating an SMP in Minecraft is to set up the server with a brand new survival world.

There are many online tools that will host an SMP server. Some offer free services, while others will cost money and come with some added perks. Because there are so many, Minecraft players will have to examine each one they find and determine which server service would work best for their SMP.

Once decided, whoever sets up the server will need to share the address with anyone else who will be joining.

Because this step only requires one party, there subsequently comes the notion that the one who sets up the server will have an advantage over the others since this initial player has the ability to control whether or not cheats will be turned on or off.

As a result, players may want to establish a set of in-game technical rules prior to booting up the server for the first time.

Playing with friends

When playing on an SMP, it is always recommended that gamers play with people they know. Not only will this make the experience much more fun, it is safer to spend time online with friends rather than strangers.

Playing with friends allows Minecraft gamers to build their SMP in their own unique way full of inside jokes and personal lore.

During gameplay, it is a good idea to be on a voice call with anyone else within the server for easy communication. This can be done through a number of different services such as Discord which is a popular online communication tool in the gaming community.

Beating the game

In order for an SMP to reach its full potential, players will need to unlock as many in-game items, elements, and abilities as possible. This requires beating the game by killing the ender dragon and possibly even the wither.

Luckily, SMPs typically have two or more players involved. With multiple gamers involved to help, defeating the ender dragon will be easier than ever before. Venturing off to find its stronghold is sure to be much more fun with friends.

Once everyone has worked together to beat the game, each player can reap the benefits of continuing to survive after the main boss has been defeated.

Building a community

The best part about Minecraft SMPs is the community, rules, and lore that can be created.

Both during the process of beating the game and afterward, gamers can work on the development of their very own town, city, country, or however the players would like to define it.

Everyone can have a home, or there can be one communal base. The community can be tight knit, or it can spread far and wide throughout the world seed. The possibilities are endless and entirely up to the SMP members.

Those in SMPs can even assign jobs to themselves. Since everyone will be playing in survival, there will be certain things that need to be actively taken care of such as collecting food or making potions.

This means there will be opportunities to establish tasks or maybe even trading systems that resemble the communities within villages.

After the participating SMP players have established themselves on the server, all there’s left to do is explore the rest of the world around them and conquer the land by expanding their builds far and wide.

