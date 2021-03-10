With the rising popularity of the Dream SMP, many Minecraft players are now wondering what exactly an SMP is.

There are a few different categories of SMPs, but they are all essentially the same thing. SMP literally stands for Survival Multiplayer.

Many SMPs start off as a group of friends on a server. As the server grows, it becomes more of a community. The point of starting an SMP is to grow a community and make new friends.

What does SMP mean in Minecraft?

Different types of SMPs

Some common types of SMPs are as follows:

Anarchy

In an anarchy SMP, there are no rules or limitations, and people are free to do whatever they wish. This includes hacking, stealing, griefing, and more. This type of SMP is great for players who enjoy freedom, but beware, a lot of anarchy SMPs have a toxic playerbase.

Vanilla

Vanilla SMPs are plain and untouched. There aren't any mods or plugins in these SMPs, which means players cannot claim land or lock chests. Vanilla SMPs are basically Minecraft single-player worlds, but with friends.

Semi-Vanilla

Semi-Vanilla servers are still pretty plain, but they are not untouched. Semi-Vanilla SMPs have simple plugins that make life a bit easier but don't interfere with the game. These plugins usually allow players to claim land, lock chests and create warps.

Modded

Modded SMPs are servers that include mods. Players who wish to play on the SMP have to download the same modpack as the server. There are thousands of mods out there, so there is a variety of different mods a server can host. Modded SMPs are usually way different than normal Minecraft due to the mods.

Peaceful

Peaceful SMPs are typically Vanilla or Semi-Vanilla servers. The only difference is that PvP is turned off. These SMPs typically have very friendly player bases and are great for younger kids.

Factions

Factions servers have been around Minecraft for years, so many SMP owners convert their SMPs to function like factions. While in a faction, players can claim land, build, mine, and more. Factions will typically fight other factions.

Skyblock

Skyblock is another type of SMP that has been around Minecraft for many years. On a Skyblock SMP, players will spawn on a tiny island floating in the air. They must learn to survive and expand their island using the limited resources they are given.