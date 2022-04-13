Minecraft Redditor showcases a beautiful and detailed base

The Minecraft Builds Reddit page is a great community where several players from all around the globe post all kinds of builds they make in the popular sandbox game. The game is known for a vast map where players have complete freedom to build almost anything within several blocks. Hence, this subreddit is a brilliant place to showcase a build.

Recently, a Redditor named u/MassiveSpeck' posted several photos of a stunning base they built. The photos showcased the Minecraft build from different angles and lighting scenarios. In the caption, they mentioned that they will be building it on a Minecraft server.

The build was beautifully made with dark oak and copper blocks as a tall hut-like roof. It also has soul lanterns on each rooftop and occasional leaf blocks in the build. Loads of details, including trapdoors, fences, and slab designs, are noticeable in the build, making it even prettier. Along with Minecraft shaders and a custom sky background, this produced some gorgeous photos.

Reaction from people on the stunning base built by the Minecraft Redditor

A beautiful and detailed build like this is always appreciated on this Minecraft subreddit. Several people flocked to the post and reacted to the build because the page focuses only on the builds. The post received over 2 thousand upvotes and several comments within a day.

Look at the build at sunset (Image via u/MassiveSpeck Reddit)

Nearly all of them highly appreciated the build and admitted that it was almost perfect. The details of the build, the beautiful oxidized copper roofs, and everything in between were loved by everyone.

People also talked about the photo's background and how the custom clouds looked beautiful. The clouds looked quite realistic during the sunset compared to the vanilla version's blocky clouds.

People discussed the level of detail and appreciated that the copper and dark oak roof contrasted with the light acacia blocks at the bottom. Some also asked about the texture pack and the original poster's shaders. The original poster replied that they were using complementary shaders only in response to this.

Although the overall feedback on the post was positive, some thought that the build was a bit too detailed or noisy for their liking. Even if they appreciated the build, they gave their personal opinion on it having some unnecessary details.

Overall, many loved the build, and the post is still getting loads of upvotes and comments. Although some people didn't like the amount of detail, it showed how the player put a lot of effort into building such a base.

Edited by Srijan Sen