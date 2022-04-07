10 best Minecraft builds in 2022

It's truly incredible what some Minecraft builders can accomplish, regardless of how or why they construct what they do.

Whether in Survival or Creative Mode in Minecraft, builders around the world have flocked online to share their creations that took plenty of time, love, and effort. The results have been breathtaking in many cases, inspiring other players to create other builds of their own as well. This cycle continues, and the community is better for it.

With 2022 now well underway, it doesn't hurt to look at some of the best builds posted online that have truly impressed and shown the full size and scope of what players' creativity is capable of.

Minecraft: The most incredible builds of 2022 so far

10) Herobrine's Mansion by Hypixel

Explore the eerie mansion at your own peril (Image via Hypixel/PlanetMinecraft)

An impressive Minecraft build and an even better adventure map, Herobrine's Mansion is a Hypixel creation with a horror twist. Explore the massive mansion and its secret rooms and depths, all while battling hostile mobs.

There are multiple bosses included in this adventure map, and of course, the map includes the legendary Herobrine, one of the game's oldest horror figures. Players won't be left defenseless, though, as there are plenty of gear sets to obtain and in-game shops to tilt the survival odds in a player's favor.

9) Mages College of Meridia by Block_Fortress

This build is inspired by The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Image via Block_Fortress/PlanetMinecraft)

Inspired by Skyrim's College of Winterhold, the Mages College of Meridia pays outstanding homage to one of The Elder Scrolls series' revered Daedric Princes. Placed within its own flat-styled Daedric realm, this college is fully functional inside and out.

It does have some required downloads, specifically a texture pack and recommended shaders, but it's a small price to pay for such a remarkable build. For fans of High Fantasy or The Elder Scrolls, this build is worth downloading via Planet Minecraft.

8) Breath of the Wild Recreated by Dinaeh

Fans of the Legend of Zelda will adore this build (Image via u/Dinaeh/Reddit)

There's no denying that Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been one of the greatest RPG games in recent memory, if not of all time. Thanks to the commitment of Minecraft Redditor Dinaeh, players can experience the full scope of the world of Breath of the Wild.

The creator has even set forth the intent to include custom NPCs and the world's iconic temples, but this particular world in and of itself is also remarkable. Throwing some shaders into the mix may make this map truly pop, closely emulating the beautiful lighting and bloom effects of the Nintendo title itself.

7) Witchcraft and Wizardry by The Floo Network

The troll from Harry Potter and the Sorceror's Stone (Image via The Floo Network/PlanetMinecraft)

The world of Harry Potter is one of the most revered in contemporary fantasy, and it's no surprise that the Minecraft community is adapting it in-game as well. Builders at The Floo Network have essentially allowed players to experience their own adventures in Hogwarts with the map build known as Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Sadly, this build only works in Minecraft versions 1.16.3 - 1.16.5 at the moment due to all of the gameplay changes made, but players who use the game launcher to create a 1.16 installation should enjoy this Harry Potter creation substantially. The dedication of the builders shows through and through.

6) Crafting Azeroth by Rumsey

The Horde capital city of Orgrimmar (Image via Rumsey/Minecraftforum)

World of Warcraft remains one of the most popular MMORPGs in the industry, and the commitment of Minecraft players like Rumsey has resulted in Crafting Azeroth. Comprised of over 100 billion blocks, players can find nearly every memorable location throughout the world of Azeroth between the Eastern Kingdoms, Kalimdor, and even the continent of Northrend.

Players can even take a hop through the Dark Portal and emerge in a rendition of Outland, the former home of the Orcish Horde and the Draenei. Players can finally collect and craft in the Warcraft universe, something many fantasy fans are sure to adore.

5) WesterosCraft

The city of King's Landing rendered in Minecraft (Image via WesterosCraft)

Quite possibly one of the most ambitious Minecraft builds ever conceived, this map is a recreation of the world of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series. This world was brought to life on-screen by the hit HBO show Game of Thrones, and now players can explore Westeros to their heart's content.

Witness the ships docked at White Harbor, enter the Sept of Baelor and the Red Keep in King's Landing, and visit the icy halls of Winterfell, plus a lot more. The developers are still adding to this ambitious project, hoping to form the continent of Essos next, across the Narrow Sea. Players aren't likely to grow bored in such a massive rendition of one of fantasy's most beloved locales.

4) New Port Notch by LG193 and ThatDutchLad

This build pays homage to Minecraft and its creator (Image via LG193/ThatDutchLad/PlanetMinecraft)

A modern metropolis celebrating Minecraft's past, present, and future, New Port Notch was lovingly created by two players. The titular city spans two different islands and even includes a tribute to Notch titled "The Statue of Creativity."

There's plenty of love and appreciation for the sandbox game throughout this build, and it's a great time to wander through the city's streets and appreciate the love of the game that creators LG193 and ThatDutchLad have expressed through building such wonderful structures.

3) Adamantis by Jamdelaney1

The city of Adamantis is a Greco-Roman paradise (Image via AruxoYT/Youtube)

Comprised of over 60 million blocks and built by the lone player, Jamdelaney1, the city of Adamantis is a marvel to behold among Minecraft builds. Constructed in the traditional Greco-Roman style with plenty of marble-like blocks, arches, and domes, Adamantis is a sprawling beauty to view from within and without.

A massive gateway serves as the entrance, with accompanying towers, walls, and aqueducts accompanying it. They say that Rome wasn't built in a day, but it's incredible that a single player was able to complete this build in a little over three months.

2) A Tribute to H.R. Giger by Everbloom Games

The "Space Jockey" chamber was made famous by its adaptation in the film Alien (Image via Everbloom Games)

Everbloom Games is an established team of Minecraft builders and creators dating back to 2014, and this particular build shows how capable they are of outdoing themselves. Lovingly reconstructing the works of Swedish surrealist H.R. Giger, this world is a biomechanical world of both grotesqueness and beauty.

Giger's art often intermingled the biological and the artificial, creating strange and breathtaking depictions of man and machine. His work is likely most notable for being the basis on which the Alien film franchise is based, with the film's titular alien being based on Giger's painting Necronom IV.

Everbloom Games' attention to detail is peerless in this build, reconstructing entire pieces of Giger's work for preservation well after the late artist's passing. This map stands not only as an incredible build project but also as a loving nod to one of the most unique artists of the modern age.

1) The Uncensored Library by Reporters Without Borders

The Uncensored Library is a magnificent build with an even more important purpose (Image via Blockworks)

A massive island sporting a virtually endless repository of information, The Uncensored Library is just as incredible in-game as it is outside of the game's constraints. This is due in no small part due to the library's purpose when it was constructed by Reporters Without Borders.

In many countries, people live in environments where information is controlled by government mandates or is filtered through state-run media outlets. The facts of the news and the world are heavily distorted to shape the opinions of the common people. However, this build houses an untold trove of published articles that can be accessed by anybody capable of running the game, free of the influence of media censorship.

The real-world value of The Uncensored Library is exponentially greater than its appearance, and Reporters Without Borders deserves a huge amount of credit for its work.

