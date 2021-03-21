Top 5 uses of quartz in Minecraft

Quartz in Minecraft surprisingly plays a role in trading and Redstone systems.

Minecraft quartz is an ore obtained in the Nether and can be smelted from Nether quartz blocks, providing bare crystals. These are most often used to craft some variation of quartz blocks, which are for building.

However, quartz is not limited to the arts of construction but rather serves a purpose in the specialty of Redstone machines. Here is a list of the best uses for quartz in Minecraft.

Five best uses for quartz in Minecraft

#5 - Crafting a daylight sensor

Daylight detectors are not very popular in the game but deserve more spotlight. These sensors provide a Redstone signal through sunlight, and thus, the behavior and signaling depend on the amount of sunlight available to the detector.

Image via Minecraft

This can be helpful if a Minecrafter wants a Redstone operation running mainly during the daytime.

#4 - Quartz blocks

Quartz blocks can be crafted using four quartz. These blocks are mainly decorative, as they can be used to make slabs and stairs. There are a few variations of the block:

Block of quartz

Smooth quartz block

Chiseled quartz

Quartz pillar

Block of quartz bricks

Image via Minecraft

They also can be placed under note blocks to produce "bass drum" sounds.

#3 - Crafting an observer

Image via Minecraft

Observers, at times, serve as a critical component in a Redstone contraption. When an observer senses/experiences change in the system, it, in turn, emits a charge.

To craft this item, one quartz is required, along with six cobblestones and two Redstone dust.

#2 - Trading

In Minecraft, trading can be the easiest and most efficient way of obtaining an item of value. Quartz can be used to acquire emeralds, one of the most elusive ores in the game.

Image via Minecraft

There is a 1/33 chance that an expert village mason will offer the trade of 12 quartz for one emerald in the Java Edition. Bedrock players are always offered this option.

#1 - Crafting Redstone comparators

Image via Minecraft

Quartz can be used to craft Redstone comparators, which have the potential to play a significant role in a Redstone system.

Comparators measure, add, and subtract signal strength. They can also measure the fullness of containers. These can come in handy with more complicated builds or large-scale operations where many items are being accumulated at once and automatically placed into hoppers or another similar collection system.

