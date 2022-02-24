How to defeat a Zombified Piglin in Minecraft

There are plenty of challenging Nether mobs in Minecraft. They're part of what makes it a difficult dimension to traverse.

One of the strongest Nether mobs is the Zombified Piglin. They may seem harmless since they're neutral, but they can pack a punch.

If players find themselves in battle with these mobs or are looking to farm them for their loot, here's how best to defeat them.

Tips for defeating the Minecraft Nether mob, Zombified Piglin

The first thing users should note is that these are not hostile mobs. Instead, they are neutral. There is an inclination to attack every mob they come across in the Nether so as to hit first and not be hit first.

However, that is a mistake with Zombified Piglins. They won't attack unless attacked first, and when they are, they attack in groups. They are dangerous if provoked.

Zombified Piglins have 20 health points and two armor points. Comparatively, this isn't a high health level, but there will undoubtedly be multiple of them.

A Netherite sword is always the best sword to attack mobs with. It has more attack power than any other sword. In Java Edition, the attack power is eight, while it jumps to nine on Bedrock.

Either way, it's still not quite enough to defeat Zombie Piglins with just two hits. Gamers will need a third strike with an unenchanted Netherite sword.

Minecraft @Minecraft What makes a mob truly terrifying? Why, flappy ears of course! Get ready to shiver and shake when the updated Zombified Piglin model comes knocking on your door! What makes a mob truly terrifying? Why, flappy ears of course! Get ready to shiver and shake when the updated Zombified Piglin model comes knocking on your door! https://t.co/LU1STWmAyl

However, with enchantments, it becomes a bit easier. The attack damage increase granted from the Sharpness enchantment varies from version to version, with the following values:

Java Edition

Sharpness I: one attack damage

Sharpness II: 1.5 attack damage

Sharpness III: two attack damage

Sharpness IV: 2.5 attack damage

Sharpness V: Three attack damage

Bedrock Edition

Sharpness I: 1.25 attack damage

Sharpness II: 2.5 attack damage

Sharpness III: 3.75 attack damage

Sharpness IV: Five attack damage

Sharpness V: 6.25 attack damage

Zombified Piglins always attack in hordes (Image via CornerHardMC on Twitter)

This means that with Sharpness V, whether in Bedrock or Java, a Netherite sword will kill a Zombified Piglin in just two hits. Additionally, Knockback can be an effective enchantment for these mobs.

Since they do attack in swarms, it can get overwhelming. Knockback can provide Minecraft players with space to think and attack and not be killed.

Edited by Ravi Iyer