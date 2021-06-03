Map art in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Map art in Minecraft is a very tedious and difficult process. Players who want to create map art will need to have a good understanding of chunk placement in the game.

Before creating map art in Minecraft, the player will have to understand how a map works.

A Spiderman-inspired Minecraft map art (Image via u/Grim_Starfire on Reddit)

A singular map covers an area of 8x8 chunks, and each chunk is a 16x16 (blocks) piece of land.

It is important to note that a map does not display the land from the point of its creation. It shows the whole 8x8 area from where the player is located. Thus, players will have to manually determine where the edges of the map are to know how to begin building.

In Java Edition, players can press "F3 + G" to display a grid of the chunk that the player is located in. By looking at their position on the created map, players can use the chunk display tool to find the edge of the map. To mark the edge of the map, players place a block in the corner.

The video below extensively showcases how to create map art from scratch.

Once the player has determined where the borders of the map are, they can begin creating their design.

Map art techniques in Minecraft

An example of raising layers to create the desired effect in a Minecraft map (Image via u/HeldipFills on Reddit)

Minecraft map artists have developed interesting techniques to make their maps as detailed as possible. This is important when they have a limited amount of space to work in.

As seen in the image above, players can create raised layers to add more details to their map. The layers cause the blocks to have a different visual color on the map, allowing for increased detail.

Players can also create amazing map art by only using a flat surface. However, it will not be as detailed as the raised layers technique.

Players who want to take their base to the next level with custom artwork are highly recommended to create their own map art.

