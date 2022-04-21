10 best texture packs for optimum FPS in Minecraft

Using Minecraft's massive collection of player-made texture packs is a great way to customize one's gameplay experience.

However, depending on the player's hardware, higher-resolution texture packs can cause a loss of frames per second (FPS). This can be a frustrating experience for players, as it can create inconsistent smoothness with many hitches and potential hanging.

Fortunately, some creators have made texture packs that specialize in stabilizing or even improving a player's FPS.

Many of these packs don't have perfect visual fidelity, but they allow the game to run on different hardware platforms with improved performance.

Great Minecraft texture packs for improving framerate

1) Super Pack 4x4

Super Pack 4x4's pixel-styled tools and weapons (Image via MonarchofMadness/PlanetMinecraft)

Compressing Minecraft's textures to a 4x4 resolution, Super Pack 4x4 possesses a retro pixellated style that looks solid and provides significant increases to FPS.

Weather effects are scaled down significantly, ensuring that things such as rainfall and snow don't cause FPS issues down the line.

Another great aspect of this pack is the fact that players can still be able to distinguish which blocks are which. This avoids any confusion that comes from downscaling the textures.

Items and tools also receive downscaling pixellated styles, keeping them in line with the overall theme of the pack.

2) 8x8 FPS Boosting Texture Pack

This 8x8 pack reduces texture complexity but retains overall clarity (Image via Deathstalker418/PlanetMinecraft)

This is an 8x8 texture pack that keeps things as crisp as possible. Minecraft players utilizing this pack should get a significant FPS boost while still being able to recognize blocks and items with little to no trouble.

The 8x8 FPS Boosting Texture Pack downscales textures but keeps their patterns in place to prevent environments and items from becoming unrecognizable.

These textures aren't as reduced as some other packs. However, it keeps the general art style of the game alive.

3) 8-bitCraft 2

Players can still enjoy connected textures with this pack (Image via Beautiful_dev/PlanetMinecraft)

Connected textures are one of the most visually appealing features of many texture packs. 8-bitCraft 2 allows players to utilize the feature while still receiving a jump in FPS.

The textures of the pack are still quite nice. They retain the game's overall look and feel, but the blending of connected textures ensures a certain degree of visual fidelity.

Players who enjoy retro video games will appreciate this texture pack, as it places game worlds in an old-school aesthetic without sacrificing any performance on the hardware's end. It may not blow away those who are looking for more visually impressive textures, but it gets the job done.

4) Low Poly Resource Pack

Low Poly simply reduces the pixel count of blocks (Image via RandomItshme/PlanetMinecraft)

Cutting down on the pixel count of the game's default textures, the Low Poly Resource Pack provides a great FPS boost while keeping Minecraft's base textures in place.

The pack could be considered something of a "demake" of the game's standard look, but players will appreciate the significant performance increase.

Dirt, stone, obsidian, and every block in between still look about the same, and players can enjoy a much smoother gameplay experience to boot.

5) Lushcraft Speed

Lushcraft Speed is lovely while retaining an 8x8 resolution (Image via Sisisimoore/PlanetMinecraft)

An excellent blend of 8x8 textures with their own loving details, Lushcraft Speed provides great FPS while also having its own art style for textures.

The textures are downscaled but possess a uniqueness that sets them apart from other packs.

Small patterns are etched into things like leaf blocks. Players will also notice the subtle wave of sand dunes in deserts.

Animal mobs have also seen a subtle rework, with cows, in particular, possessing the popularized black and white look.

6) Retro Pompeii

Retro Pompeii's various textures shown in a forest biome (Image via Zitzabis/PlanetMinecraft)

Using a low number of colors to impressive effect, Retro Pompeii is inspired by the ancient Italian city that was buried under the volcanic eruption of Mt. Vesuvius.

The texture pack features a "dot and dash" quality to its various textures, which provide depth despite the small color palette used.

Retro Pompeii is very stylistic given the constraints it was created with, and it still provides great FPS. It provides a great blend of art style and performance gain, and the colors of a player's Minecraft world can still be striking to look at.

The pack's ore blocks are admittedly very subtle and can be hard to distinguish, but it is still an excellent overall choice for players looking for improved framerates.

7) SimpleJCraft

SimpleJCraft is a square-centric 8x8 pack (Image via JesterFace23/PlanetMinecraft)

While Retro Pompeii works very well with dots and dashes, SimpleJCraft emphasizes its textures' forms with squares. Many of the blocks use small squares and dashes to create the appearance of indentations and depth. Even grass blocks possess a unique, multi-square texture.

This pack maintains the cubic nature of Minecraft itself while still bringing players' framerates upwards very well.

8) Digs' Simple Pack

Digs' Simple Pack keeps the game's base textures and streamlines them (Image via Digs/PlanetMinecraft)

Minecraft's standard textures do the job for many players, and Digs' Simple Pack keeps them relatively unchanged while reducing their complexity.

The visuals of this pack are somewhat akin to the "fast" graphics setting in-game, but not entirely. The appearances of mobs and blocks are kept relatively intact. They are simply missing a few pixels here and there to help a player's hardware render their world quickly.

FPS problems should be a thing of the past with this texture pack, although hardware constraints will ultimately determine how much a player's framerate improves.

9) 1x1/2x2

1x1/2x2 drops the game's textures about as far as they'll go (Image via Lucrack_SanYT/PlanetMinecraft)

It may not be the most beautiful texture pack out there, but 1x1/2x2 condenses the game's base textures to the extreme. The game's blocks and items are reduced to their simplest color palettes to save as much RAM as possible for the player's graphics card and processor to run the game.

This leads to the textures being incredibly simplistic even by many texture packs' standards, forming blocks into combinations of basic colors.

It won't win any contests for beauty, but 1x1/2x2 is a pack that is guaranteed to provide maximum performance on just about any hardware that can run the game.

10) PixelPack

PixelPack reduces many blocks down to a single color (Image via OfficialGoneZero/PlanetMinecraft)

Much like 1x1/2x2, PixelPack does its utmost to free up resources for the player's machine. Some blocks are reduced to as little as one base color, which can admittedly make things difficult when attempting to tell the difference between andesite and diorite.

This pack makes textures incredibly simple. However, this is effectively as far as the game's graphics can be pushed to reduce the processing load on a player's hardware.

If players are out of options when it comes to FPS drops, this texture pack may be a final option to amend the problem.

