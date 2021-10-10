Top 5 tips to improve FPS in Minecraft

Even for a blocky game, Minecraft can surprisingly be extremely laggy. Bedrock Edition is somewhat friendly with low-end devices, but Java Edition can put a lot of stress on systems with low specifications.

A newly created world doesn't cause too much pressure on the CPU. However, as players start building and changing the looks of their worlds, the game begins putting pressure on the computer.

Fortunately, there are many ways to improve the frame rate in Minecraft.

Improve FPS in Minecraft

5) Keep the number of entities low

Too many entities may cause lag (image via Mojang)

Entities are one of the common reasons for the lag in Minecraft. Having too many of them inside loaded chunks can cause immense lag. Players should try to reduce the number of entities to have a lag-free experience.

Please note that entities are not just limited to mobs. Items like minecarts, item frames, and boats are also considered entities. Therefore, while building a storage system, avoid using too many item frames.

Similarly, putting too many villagers and other mobs together may also result in lag. Players can prevent this by creating a trading hall far from their main bases.

4) Lower the render distance

Low render distance (image via Mojang)

Render distance decides how far Minecraft renders in the world. Players with low-end devices are recommended to lower their render distance. Setting it between eight to twelve chunks will improve performance on most systems. Going below that may ruin the overall experience.

3) Lower the simulation distance

Bedrock players have access to a unique feature called simulation distance. As mentioned earlier, entities can cause a lot of lag, and sometimes they are unavoidable. This is where simulation distances come in handy.

Entities outside of simulation distance do not put pressure on the device. It was initially added to Bedrock Edition to improve performance. With the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, Java Edition will also receive the simulation distance setting.

2) Lower graphics settings

Video settons (image via Mojang)

Like in most other games, players can also lower their general graphics settings to improve FPS. Players on low-end devices are advised to reduce their Graphics to Fast, turn off VSync, switch Particles to Minimal, and turn off clouds to get an FPS increase.

1) Optimization mods

The easiest way to get a performance and FPS boost in Minecraft is by installing optimization mods. Optifine is among the most popular Minecraft mods. It increases performance and provides players with many new custom settings for more FPS.

Like Optifine, players can also use other FPS enhancing mods like Sodium, Chunk Loader, and so on. By using these mobs, they may get over 300 percent increase.

Minecraft can become taxing for a player's PC. Therefore, they must take prudent steps to ensure smooth gameplay

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

