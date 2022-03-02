Minecraft Redditor showcases brilliant ice boat race track

The Minecraft Reddit page is a haven for everything related to the vast sandbox open-world game. Players from all over the world showcase the stunning builds and redstone contraptions they build. People also asked several questions to clear their doubts about the game.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/Qu1ntenR' posted a video showcasing a brilliantly made ice track for boats to race on them. As Minecraft players know, boats slide a lot on ice blocks and move at high speeds. Hence, they are used for making high-speed highways for transportation. This player made a complete ice track and funnily raced a boat with a llama.

Reactions from people on the brilliant ice boat race track made by the Minecraft Redditor

The post blew up and got over 30 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments from other Redditors on the Minecraft page within a day. People humorously talked about the llama and appreciated the race track and the dedication to making it the same.

People talked about the different aspects and parts of the ice track and appreciated them. Some talked about the honey block part where the boat stuck to them and crossed a massive break in the track, while others liked the part with slime blocks. Some also talked about how the turns were as sharp as those on the Jeddah Street Circuit.

The boat stuck on honey block wall (Image via u/Qu1ntenR Reddit)

Many people humorously pointed out that the llama was with the player in the boat. Some people laughed that the llama was meant to taunt players behind in the race.

The original poster humorously commented that the llama controlled the boat and recorded the whole clip. People also funnily talked about how the llama was intentional as it balanced the overall center of mass.

Many people instantly connected the entire video to another game called "Mario Kart Double Dash." It is a game where several characters from the Mario games race together in karts through various types of maps. After watching the video, many pointed this out as looking like a Mario Kart track.

