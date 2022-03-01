Minecraft Redditor makes a complex redstone contraption with note blocks

The Minecraft Reddit page is filled with all kinds of content related to the game. Whether it's stunning mega builds or simple queries from new players, the subreddit is a melting pot of people from all around the globe who share their experiences and talk about the vast sandbox game.

Recently, a redditor by the name of 'u/RUOK0214' posted a video where he showcased a huge and complex redstone contraption in Minecraft that played several note blocks and recreated 'Flight of the Bumblebee' by Rimsky-Korsakov.

The player starts the contraption by pressing a button. The redstone machine springs to life and the pistions start pushing several columns of note blocks downwards. As each column reaches the bottom, it produces a piano note.

Reactions from people on the complex redstone contraption made by the Minecraft Redditor

Within a day, the post received thousands of upvotes and comments appreciating the complex redstone contraption with note blocks. Many appreciated the fact that it looked so clean, while others pointed out how it could've been slower in pace.

Many were amazed at how the original poster made the note block redstone contraption in the form of a tape reel. Usually, when players make redstone contraptions with note blocks in Minecraft, they usually lay them flat on the floor and connect it with redstone dust and other components.

The start of the whole redstone contraption (Image via u/RUOK0214 Reddit)

However, this contraption was a moving one where several note blocks were simultaneously pushed down by pistons and played together. Another piston mechanism took them back up, creating a loop of note blocks.

Many people humorously asked the original poster to play the tune a little slower, though the original song 'Flight of the Bumblebee' is as quick as the Minecraft recreation.

However, most people simply appreciated the overall effort put into the build. People were surprised at how note blocks could be used in this fashion and commended the original poster.

Note blocks in Minecraft are blocks from which several notes from several instruments can be played. One note block can play one note per instrument.

The type of instrument depends on which block it is placed on, and the note can be changed by right-clicking. Players can thus make complex musical contraptions with different instruments connected to each other.

