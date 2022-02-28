Minecraft Redditor accidentally creates skin backward

The Minecraft Reddit page is always bustling with players sharing their experiences in the vast sandbox game. From stunning builds and contraptions to funny clips of incidents, people can find something interesting every day.

Recently, a Redditor, u/SveinXD, posted a funny clip of how they accidentally made a custom Minecraft skin backward. They showcased it in the Minecraft launcher, comparing it to the normal steve skin.

In the video, they showed how Steve's skin had a face on the front, as usual. They then browsed through the files and selected the custom skin, which appeared, but the face was at the back of the body, rather than being in the front.

Reactions from people on Minecraft Redditor accidentally creating such a skin backward

Within a day, the post got a lot of attention on the Minecraft page. As it was a humorous post, it got thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments.

People talked about how users can just leave the skin backward to prank others, while some gave suggestions on fixing it.

As the whole situation with the backward skin was extremely funny, people joined in and urged original poster to leave the skin as it is to prank others in multiplayer. They suggested that the user invite their friends to a parkour server and impress them by doing it backward.

Many advised the gamer to remake the correct skin but keep the backward face just for pranking.

A Redditor named u/JexGaming humorously commented that the player should also wear a cape so that it looks like they are under a blanket. As the skin goes backward, the cape will cover the front body and face, hence looking like a blanket.

Despite the OP not liking the cape, the Redditor urged him to do it just as a joke.

Other than the jokes, some people gave different solutions to fix the accidental skin. They suggested that players could go to a site called 'namemc' to repair the skin with various tools.

Others suggested manually changing the skin through paint applications on Windows, like Paint 3D.

