Minecraft Redditor loses hardcore world to vexes during a raid

The Minecraft Reddit page is filled with all kinds of posts related to the vast sandbox game, from stunning builds and contraptions to general experiences and queries.

Recently, a Redditor 'u/ChlorasepticVal' posted a painful video of them dying in their hardcore world. Players can't play in the world anymore if they die once in the hardcore mode. Hence, the video was understandably painful.

In the video, the player was killing Illagers from a raid in a special collection room when four to five vexes entered through the wall to attack them. The player tried to get out of the room in panic by climbing the stairs. Despite their totem being used once, they could not escape the situation and meet their demise.

Unfortunately, the Reddit post was recently removed from the page for some reason. The Minecraft Reddit page has strict rules and regulations for posts. If a post does not meet the criteria, it automatically gets removed. However, before being removed, the video got a lot of attention from thousands of players.

Reactions from people on Redditor losing Minecraft hardcore world to vexes during a raid

Dying in Minecraft hardcore mode is quite a popular situation in the community as everyone knows the pain and frustration that comes after.

Within a few hours, the post received over 14 thousand upvotes and loads of comments discussing the player's death and the hardcore mode in general.

There was a long thread of discussion on how the player died and what they could've done better. People pointed out that the player wasn't wearing full armor, which could've been the cause of the death.

They also talked about the farm room being too small and the lack of stairs making it difficult for the player to escape quicker.

People also, later on, discussed how the vexes can be stopped and dealt with in Minecraft. Some suggested making a panic room to move around and fight freely.

People also suggested making iron golems that may help players easily defeat them. Vexes can freely move through walls, making them unavoidable.

Other than discussing what could've been done better, people empathized with the players who lost their hardcore world.

Losing a Minecraft world forever can be a saddening experience. Hence, many people talked about how vexes can be annoying and discussed how so many people have also lost their worlds like this.

