How to kill vexes easily in Minecraft

In Minecraft 1.11, vexes were added. Vexes are tiny, flying hostile mobs that are summoned in small groups of three by evokers. For a lot of Minecraft players, vexes can prove to be very annoying mobs, as they are very small, which makes them very hard to hit.

Minecraft players might be wondering what the best course of action is against these annoyingly small mobs. They're hard to hit, very fast, and because of this, most players just try to ignore them. However, there are a few easy and simple ways to kill vexes.

Killing Vexes in Minecraft

What are Vexes?

As mentioned prior, vexes are tiny flying hostile mobs that are summoned as part of an evoker's summoning attack. Vexes will attack players, villagers, iron golems and wandering traders if an evoker summoned them.

Vexes can have weapons, but if they do not, they will still attack mobs and will deal the same amount of damage.

Vexes are able to fly through the air and can unfortunately freely pass through any block, including water and lava, without taking damage. They can also pass through bedrock, which means that it is possible for them to die in the void.

How to kill Vexes

One of the easiest ways to get rid of vexes is to take out the evokers. A user on Reddit has suggested that using enchantments such as Sweeping Edge and Piercing Arrows to remove the majority of the raid quickly is efficient, and that way the Minecraft player can easily focus on the evoker.

Once the player kills the evoker, the vexes will go away on their own within a few minutes.

Another way to kill vexes is to place lots of boats. Vexes are likely to get caught in one (or a few) of the boats and will be rendered unable to move. Because of this, they will be much easier to target and kill.

However, this tactic uses quite a bit of luck, as vexes are not guaranteed to land inside of the boat.

