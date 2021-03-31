Vexes in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Vexes are one of the most difficult non-boss mobs to face in Minecraft. They are summoned by evokers and wield an iron sword which does massive damage. One of their most dangerous qualities is their ability to fly through walls, catching unknowing players off guard.

Vexes have caused countless amounts of frustration for several players. Many players cannot get used to the wall phasing and will become overwhelmed very quickly.

This article sheds light on everything that players need to know about Vexes in Minecraft.

Everything to know about Vexes in Minecraft

Spawning

Shown: Two vexes about to attack an unfortunate player (Image via Mojang)

As stated above, vexes can only be spawned by evokers. They will be spawned in groups of three and will emit smoke upon spawning in. Due to the guaranteed group spawn, players can easily get overwhelmed if too close to the evoker.

Behavior

Shown: An amazing artwork of a vex (Image via Sableron)

After spawning, vexes will find the nearest enemy and chase it down. As stated above, they can phase right through walls, which makes them extremely difficult to track and kill in close quarters. These mobs will also turn red when they begin to attack.

Vexes will target the nearest player, iron golem, or villager. When a vex has nothing to attack, it will float idly around its evoker.

Listed below are a few more mechanics of the vex:

Vexes will take damage over time

They can be hurt by the evoker, which will result in it attacking its own evoker

Can kill a villager in three hits

Can kill an iron golem in 15 hits

Techniques

Shown: A player about to get messed up (Image via u/kiwicaprisun on Reddit)

Since vexes are one of the hardest mobs to kill in Minecraft, players will need to try some unorthodox methods to kill them.

Minecraft players have a few options that they can try to take out vexes easily:

Players can place a ton of boats or minecarts around and try to guide the vex to get trapped in them.

Players can kill the evoker with a bow before he summons the vexes.

Thorns armor

Use iron golems to tank the damage and attack them at the same time.

Players may need to use one or more of these options to be successful. However, wearing the Thorns enchanted armor seems to be a very effective option of the lot.

