Vexes in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Vexes are one of the most difficult non-boss mobs to face in Minecraft. They are summoned by evokers and wield an iron sword which does massive damage. One of their most dangerous qualities is their ability to fly through walls, catching unknowing players off guard.
Vexes have caused countless amounts of frustration for several players. Many players cannot get used to the wall phasing and will become overwhelmed very quickly.
This article sheds light on everything that players need to know about Vexes in Minecraft.
Everything to know about Vexes in Minecraft
Spawning
As stated above, vexes can only be spawned by evokers. They will be spawned in groups of three and will emit smoke upon spawning in. Due to the guaranteed group spawn, players can easily get overwhelmed if too close to the evoker.
Behavior
After spawning, vexes will find the nearest enemy and chase it down. As stated above, they can phase right through walls, which makes them extremely difficult to track and kill in close quarters. These mobs will also turn red when they begin to attack.
Vexes will target the nearest player, iron golem, or villager. When a vex has nothing to attack, it will float idly around its evoker.
Listed below are a few more mechanics of the vex:
- Vexes will take damage over time
- They can be hurt by the evoker, which will result in it attacking its own evoker
- Can kill a villager in three hits
- Can kill an iron golem in 15 hits
Techniques
Since vexes are one of the hardest mobs to kill in Minecraft, players will need to try some unorthodox methods to kill them.
Minecraft players have a few options that they can try to take out vexes easily:
- Players can place a ton of boats or minecarts around and try to guide the vex to get trapped in them.
- Players can kill the evoker with a bow before he summons the vexes.
- Thorns armor
- Use iron golems to tank the damage and attack them at the same time.
Players may need to use one or more of these options to be successful. However, wearing the Thorns enchanted armor seems to be a very effective option of the lot.
