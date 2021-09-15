5 best Minecraft enchantments to survive a pillager raid

Minecraft raids are an in-game event that players in their Minecraft world can trigger. Raids are a series of waves that spawn mobs in which players have to defeat. While they can be pretty tricky for some players, raid waves go by like a breeze for others.

Players can start raids by first locating a pillager outpost. The player will need to take out the outpost leader to gain the bad omen effect (the pillager captain). While inflicted with the bad omen, if the player enters an occupied village, it will trigger a raid.

Raids can be lethal since there will be tons of hostile mobs included in the waves. Players should make sure they are geared up and equipped with sustainable armor and enchantments before going into battle.

These are the top Minecraft enchantments to use during pillager raids

1) Protection

Protection enchantment on diamond chestplate (Image via Minecraft)

Protection is one of the best enchantments for players to bring when preparing for a pillager raid in Minecraft. This is an armor enchantment that players can equip using an enchanting table or anvil.

What protection does increase the damage reduction of the player's armor, allowing the player to have more overall protection against general damage in the Minecraft world.

This enchantment would be good for raids because it would grant the player a little extra protection when fighting off the waves of hostile mobs.

2) Sharpness

Sharpness equipped on a diamond sword (Image via Minecraft)

Sharpness is another great enchantment to have during a pillager raid. Since players will be fighting off mobs, they will want a pretty powerful weapon in hand.

A sword enchanted with Sharpness is a great weapon for players to take with them during a raid. Sharpness increases the damage that the sword will deal to all entities struck.

3) Unbreaking or Mending

Mending enchanted book (Image via MmmmDoughnuts21 on Reddit)

Since the players will be using their weapons and armor a lot, Mending and Unbreaking are great enchantments to have equipped on their items.

Mending is definitely, if not the best, one of the best enchantments in Minecraft. This enchantment takes the XP that players earn from doing small tasks around the Minecraft world, such as smelting items, mining blocks, and killing mobs, and uses it to repair the item's durability.

This allows the item to last for much longer since it will be repaired while also being used. Keep in mind that Mending is an extremely rare enchantment. It cannot be found on an enchanting table and can only be acquired as treasure.

Players will only find Mending as an enchanted book, and sometimes, it takes a while to come across one. If a player cannot find Mending, use Unbreaking, given that the two enchantments are somewhat similar.

Unbreaking increases the amount of overall durability of an item. This allows the item to be used much more than normal, with the durability barely decreasing. This enchantment gives the player a chance for an item to avoid durability reduction when it is used.

4) Power

Power bow enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

Power is an enchantment that players can place on a bow in Minecraft. Bows are one of the best weapons to use during a Minecraft raid.

The bow allows players to take out mobs from a distance. Power increases the amount of damage that is dealt while using the bow. Doing greater damage to the mobs in the raid makes it easier to kill them.

5) Infinity

Infinity bow enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

Infinity is another Minecraft enchantment for bows. This enchantment basically gives players infinite ammunition in their bows, as long as they have at least one arrow in their inventory.

Players will never have to worry about their ammo running out during the raid, as long as they keep that one arrow in their inventory.

