Redditor shows how the Warden survives in lava in Minecraft 1.19

The release of the Minecraft 1.19 snapshot has taken everyone by storm with the newly added Warden and Deep Dark biome. Java Edition players are eagerly jumping into the game to explore the new mob and try all sorts of experiments to determine how strong the terrifying beast actually is.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/heiloloheimir' posted a fascinating video of the new mob being trapped in a lava pit. Despite getting so much damage from burning in the lava, the mob does not die even after a minute.

In the end, the beast went back into the blocks because it was unable to find any players, proving the new mob's strength. It is clear that the mob is much stronger than other boss mobs in the game.

Screenshot of the now-removed Reddit post (Image via Sportskeeda)

Unfortunately, the Reddit post was recently removed due to some reason. The Minecraft Reddit page has strict rules and regulations, and any post can be automatically removed if it doesn't follow any guidelines. Though the content of the video was fascinating enough as to how the mob was easily surviving in the lava.

Reactions from people on how the Warden survives in lava in Minecraft 1.19

As the Warden and Minecraft 1.19 snapshot took over community conversations, thousands of people flocked to the post to see the beast burn and witness its strength. Within a day, the post got over 20 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. People discussed how players could kill the mob and other aspects of it.

The video sparked a long conversation between many people about how the new mob can be contained and killed efficiently. Many thought about setting up a lava trap and then killing them with melee weapons. Others thought of setting up an arrow trap with the lava to kill the beast quicker. Like this, many people came up with different ideas for killing the strongest mob in the game.

Many were hilariously surprised at how the Warden simply dug its way out of lava due to inactivity. They humorously talked about how the mob was bored and just went away despite taking so much damage from burning in lava. In Minecraft 1.19, the mob has a special despawn animation where it digs the blocks underneath it and disappears.

The mob despawning underneath the blocks (Image via u/heiloloheimir/Reddit)

Other than these discussions, some people talked about how the Warden in Minecraft 1.19 update will end the hardcore worlds of so many players. In Hardcore mode, if players die once, they cannot play in that particular world anymore. Because the new mob is so powerful, many think that the players will lose their hardcore worlds.

Edited by R. Elahi