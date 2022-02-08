Minecraft Skin Maker: How to make your own skins

In Minecraft, players can choose between the default skins of Steve or Alex, however there is a way to make custom skins and apply them in the game. In Bedrock Edition, making a personalized skin is quite easy with an in-game feature, things get tricky when players try to do this in Java Edition.

There are millions of skins online that players can search and download for themselves, but making them is something special. With a custom skin, players can stand apart in servers and the game's character will feel more personal and closer. Players can easily get a custom skin and apply it in the Java Edition

How to make your own Minecraft skin

Where to make the skin

Many players can get confused as to where they can make a skin of their own. Since Java Edition doesn't have the option to create skins in the game. Players can go to this site in order to make their own skin for Java Edition.

For Bedrock Edition players, they can go to the 'Profile' option on the main screen and then click edit characters to customize their skins in the game.

How to make the skin

The skin editor page (Image via minecraftskins.com)

After players go to the website, they will land on the skin editor page. This is where one can easily create a completely customized skin from scratch. A blank skin will be present in the middle with various tools to work with on both sides.

Players can start painting their own skin pixel-by-pixel. They can hide each body part if they want to focus on one appendage at a time. They can choose from a variety of colors and also use the 'Auto tone' feature that automatically changes the shade of each pixel randomly to give a more natural look.

The best part is that players will have the freedom to choose the color of each pixel of the skin. Hence, they can come up with something completely unique. After players are done making the skin, they can hit download and their skin will be downloaded as a PNG file on their computers.

How to apply the skin

How to add skin in Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

After players complete making and downloading their skins, they can load up the Minecraft Launcher and head over to the skins tab. Press the new skin button and browse through the computer files to select the downloaded PNG file. The launcher will load the skin and players can apply it to use their new customized skins in the game.

