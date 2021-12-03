What are the easiest ways to update Minecraft 1.18 on each supported device?

With the new Minecraft 1.18 update out now, players are headed back into their worlds to enjoy all of the new changes brought to the environment and gameplay, but many will need to update their Minecraft client first.

Depending on what platform Minecraft players are enjoying the game on, they'll have slightly different methods available when it comes to updating the game. Fortunately, Minecraft's newest launcher has made the process incredibly easy on Java and Windows 10 Editions.

Players enjoying the game on Android or iOS platforms also shouldn't despair, as the process is painless when updating through the platforms' respective application stores. In a few short moments, Minecraft players should be ready to go with the newest version available.

Minecraft: Updating on PC, Android, and iOS

Minecraft for Windows 10 previously used the Microsoft Store for updates, but players can now use the integrated Minecraft launcher (Image via Mojang)

Thanks to many improvements made to Minecraft over the years, it is now easier than ever to update the game and get back to gameplay. Gone are the days of manually updating one's Java files or fiddling with their .Minecraft folder, all players need to do now is have a stable internet connection and a few moments of their time. By opening the new integrated Minecraft launcher or opening one's Google Play or Apple App Store library, updates can be implemented in short order.

Below, players can find the simplest ways to update their Minecraft client on each platform:

Updating Minecraft on PC Platforms

With the new Minecraft launcher, Java Edition and Windows 10 Edition can be updated upon opening the program. If players don't possess this launcher, they should be able to download it on Minecraft.net. Once the launcher is opened, Minecraft programs will attempt to update automatically, so all players really need to do is wait. This launcher can even keep Minecraft Dungeons up to date.

Updating Minecraft on Consoles

By default, most consoles will attempt to update Minecraft to the most recent version while connected to the internet. If players don't have their console set to download updates while their console is at rest, they may need to open their Minecraft program on their console. Typically, this will make the console begin downloading the newest update if it hasn't been done so already.

Updating on Android and iOS Devices

For Android and iOS players, updating Minecraft is as simple as opening up their app store where they downloaded the game (usually Google Play or the Apple App Store) and heading to their app library. Apps requiring an update to their software typically appear listed alongside installed apps, and all players need to do is tap the "update" button listed along with their Minecraft app. After a brief moment, the application should be ready for gameplay. Sometimes even opening the Minecraft app can bring players to their app store to ask them to update if they haven't done so previously.

