How to download Minecraft 1.18 update on PS4, PS5 and Xbox One

The Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 2 is finally arriving today for all platforms. All Minecraft players across the globe will be able to explore new caves and higher mountains when the update goes live. New biomes and more will all be at their fingertips at about 1:00 pm EST (the expected release time of the update).

Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users have a similar route to downloading the update. Here's how to download it.

Downloading Minecraft 1.18 update on Xbox and PlayStation

It should be noted that the update has not gone live yet. Players can open their consoles and even play Minecraft, but the update won't be live and won't be in the updates section until it is completely released by Mojang.

This will be the second and final part of the Caves & Cliffs Update (Image via Minecraft)

For Xbox One users, here's how to download the Minecraft 1.18 update once it is released:

Turn on the console Sign in Open the Apps & Games section Navigate to Downloads Start the available download for Minecraft. Ensure it is the only app being updated If it's not there, navigate to the Xbox Store Search Minecraft Download the update from there

Minecraft @Minecraft When Caves & Cliffs: Part II arrives tomorrow, who's to say what wonders those walls will reveal? When Caves & Cliffs: Part II arrives tomorrow, who's to say what wonders those walls will reveal? https://t.co/ZqOADQ3KZ4

For PlayStation 4 users, here's how to download Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2:

Turn on the console Sign in Navigate to Library and select Minecraft Press the options button and select Check for Update Players will then recieve step by step instructions on the console

PlayStation 5 users will automatically install the update as soon as it's released, so they won't need to follow the steps for PlayStation 4 Minecraft players.

The update may take a bit of time to install. The 1.18 update is substantial and will likely require a lot of storage space to install. This can take quite a bit of time, but by leaving the console on and unused, players can help install it as fast as possible.

Jerald Zallen @GalaxyGamer335 @Minecraft What Time Will The 1.18 Update Come Out For Xbox Minecraft? @Minecraft What Time Will The 1.18 Update Come Out For Xbox Minecraft?

All platforms will be receiving the update around 1:00 pm EST, so don't worry about checking the game until then.

Edited by Rohit Mishra