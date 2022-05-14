10 best Minecraft seeds for villages in May 2022

It is always a welcome sight when a Minecraft village appears behind the treeline after hours or even days of exploration. Villages can provide players with the basics of survival and more. Beds, food, resources, valuable trades, and even pets are some of the things that are available in or around a village.

While villages are not all that rare, they are uncommon, and a little help in locating them could be just what Minecraft players need. This article will feature 10 of the latest and best seeds to find villages.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Here are the top 10 Minecraft seeds to find villages in the game

10) Bedrock mountain village (Seed: -575559775)

This gorgeous Bedrock seed features a village located at these coordinates: -913, 117, -6765. The village lies at the heart of a collection of valleys and mountains; it is expansive and even has some ore blocks near it.

9) 4 villages around spawn (Seed: -8398310568969869094)

This seed spawns the player on a fairly small island with tons of trees and hills. Four villages can be found on and around the island. The first pair of villages are on the surface of the island, on opposite sides. The second pair can be found just off the coast of the island, on the surface of the ocean.

8) Village in a Valley (Seed: -1051037188)

If the player uses this seed, they will find themselves inside a swamp biome. A village can be found close to spawn, around 300 blocks southeast. Another village is found at coordinates -400, 70, -150. This village has a ton of mineshafts under it and lies in the middle of a valley.

7) Village spawn (Seed: 4284333691774547722)

This seed spawns the player adjacent to a village. A meadow biome can be found nearby, which is why the area surrounding the village, and a part of the village itself, is covered with flowers. In addition to the village, players can also find a woodland mansion and a pillager tower behind it.

6) Exposed spawner next to a village (Seed: 8278412686676857571)

Looking to spawn on a mountain, inside a grove biome, then this seed is for you. Three ruined portals can be found in a 500-block radius from the northwest to the northeast of the spawn location. As for a village, a uniquely generated one can be found beside a mob spawner in a badlands biome to the far south of spawn.

5) Ocean village (Seed: 1323279511)

This uniquely generated village can be found in Bedrock 1.18 at coordinates 2614, 134, 16015. The village is spread across the surface of the ocean and has a ton of houses. Four farmers and a cleric can also be found in this village.

4) Unnatural village generation (Seed: -979831858)

This odd village generation can be found in Bedrock 1.18, and the coordinates for it are -971,66,1528. The village is on the ocean’s surface and contains three cleric houses situated side by side. A ruined portal also spawns on the surface of the water.

3) Desert village beside coral reef and a desert temple (Seed: 2111844826)

This beautiful seed includes a gigantic desert biome that has a village at these coordinates 1904 -1147. The village spawns right beside a small part of the ocean, and a coral reef can be found and accessed from this water source. A desert temple can be found opposite the village.

2) Ravine village (Seed: -5004697438377915344)

This Minecraft seed has a small village that spawns right on top of a ravine. One of the houses is suspended on top of the abyss, which makes the villager living in the house unable to move.

1) Village with five librarians (Seed: -2003740982933103124)

This bedrock seed spawns the player in a large desert biome that has two villages quite close to the spawning point. One can be found around 280 blocks north of spawn, while the other can be found towards the southwest.

The primary appeal of this Minecraft seed is another village that spawns at coordinates -313, 139, 912. This village has five librarian villagers and four cleric villagers. This can greatly benefit a player looking to trade for enchanted books or ender pearls.

