How to get swamp and jungle villagers in Minecraft

Minecraft’s villager mob has a variety of biome-exclusive variants. Swamp and jungle villagers are two of these variants. They are also the rarest variants of villagers in-game. This is for several reasons, the main one being that the villages these mobs spawn in are very uncommon.

Found in swamp and jungle biomes, these villager variants act much like other villagers do in Minecraft. The only difference is in their appearance.

Swamp and jungle villagers can be elusive and some Minecraft players struggle to find them. The following guide should help in that quest.

Locating Minecraft's swamp and jungle villagers requires a little tact and some luck

1) Custom world seed

While swamp and jungle villagers are in Minecraft, their villages are not. The only way these villages can generate naturally is when another biome’s village overlaps with a swamp or jungle biome. The chances of this happening are pretty low.

Minecraft players can increase the chance of it happening by using a custom world seed. For example, Java Edition players looking for a swamp village can use the seed 7422466156199365. This seed’s swamp village can be found at (-192, ~, 272).

2) Using a spawn egg

Jungle villagers are just one type of villager in-game (Image via Minecraft)

It's relatively easy for Minecraft players to get swamp and jungle villagers in the game’s creative mode. All that players need to do is to do this is:

Find a swamp or jungle biome. Get a Villager Spawn Egg. Use the spawn egg in their biome of choice.

Villager Spawn Eggs are an item exclusive to creative mode. Minecraft players can access it through their inventory.

3) Breeding

An image of several baby swamp villagers in-game (Image via Minecraft)

Villagers will take on the appearance of whatever biome they spawn in. This is true of villagers who are bred later in the game. It is because of this that Minecraft players can get swamp and jungle villagers in-game without using cheats or a world seed. Players can do this by following these simple steps:

Locate a village in Minecraft. Lead at least villagers from this village to a swamp or jungle biome. Once in this new biome, have the villagers breed. The resulting baby villagers should take on the swamp or jungle biome’s appearance.

4) Curing a Zombie Villager

An image of several jungle villagers in-game (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players can also get swamp and jungle villagers by curing a zombie villager. This can be a bit labor-intensive, but it is an excellent option for players later in their gameplay.

To do this, Minecraft players will need to:

Find a Zombie Villager. Bring the Zombie Villager to a swamp or jungle biome. Be careful not to let them out in the sun. Use a Splash Potion of Weakness on the Zombie Villager. Players can also use a Lingering Potion or an Arrow of Weakness. Feed the Zombie Villager a regular, unenchanted golden apple. The Zombie Villager should turn back into a regular villager in a few minutes.

After a Zombie Villager is cured, the resulting villager should take on the appearance of their new biome.

Minecraft's swamp and jungle villagers are some of the most beautiful and elusive mobs in the game.

