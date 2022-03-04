Top 5 uses of ocelots in Minecraft

Ocelots were the original felines introduced to Minecraft. They now find themselves at home in the game's jungle biomes.

Although they cannot technically be "tamed" in the way that ordinary cats can, ocelots can be fed raw fish in order to increase their trust in the player. This mechanic is almost identical to that of dolphins, who also build trust with players but can't outrightly be tamed.

A trusting ocelot is a useful ally for players in Minecraft. It has a number of functions that can actively assist players while exploring or dealing with enemies in the game.

Top ways that ocelots can assist players in Minecraft

5) Farming chickens

Ocelots don't mind having a chicken as a snack (Image via Snow Foox/Youtube)

Like foxes, ocelots enjoy stalking and killing chickens in Minecraft. While this may seem counter-productive, ocelots can be used tactfully to farm chickens.

If players have a large number of chickens in an enclosure, they can let an ocelot loose on the animals. Once the ocelot has taken down its prey, it will leave the uncooked chicken and feathers on the ground for the player to collect.

4) Deterring phantoms

Phantoms are quite terrified of cats and ocelots (Image via Mojang)

There's no denying how much of a nuisance phantoms can be in Minecraft. Fortunately, there's one way to keep them away without chasing them down and killing them.

For whatever reason, phantoms are scared of cats, including ocelots, and will stay 16 blocks away from them. This is a great benefit to have. However, it should be noted that this feature is only confirmed to work in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition right now, so Java Edition players should be careful.

Cats should do the job in Java Edition, but ocelots may not be able to do the same.

3) Breeding

Ocelot kittens will trust the player immediately in Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Once ocelots have gained a player's trust, they can be put into love mode with the same food that allowed them to gain that trust: raw cod and/or salmon.

When two ocelots are placed in love mode, they will breed and produce a kitten. In Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, this kitten will be born trusting the player immediately. This means it won't despawn like other ocelots that trust the player.

After breeding, the parents will begin a five-minute cooldown period, during which they will be unable to breed.

2) Achievement/advancement completion

"Lion Hunter," one of the many achievements ocelots can assist in unlocking (Image via True Achievements)

There are many animal-focused advancements and achievements that players can unlock in Minecraft.

For example, "The Parrots and the Bats" requires players to breed two animals, and "Two by Two" asks players to breed every animal in the game. "Best Friends Forever" requires an animal to be tamed, while a PS4-specific achievement called, "Lion Hunter," asks players to earn the trust of an ocelot specifically.

No matter what these achievements or advancements ask for, ocelots can be a factor in all of them. In fact, "Two by Two" cannot be completed without breeding an ocelot at least once.

1) Keeping away creepers

Creepers, like phantoms, are terrified of felines, including ocelots (Image via Mojang)

Every Minecraft player has a story about creepers sneaking up on them, exploding, and frightening or surprising them.

Fortunately, creepers have an Achilles heel. Like phantoms, creepers are scared of felines. This includes both cats and ocelots.

If players don't have tamed cats around, having an ocelot nearby can deter creepers. If a creeper approaches and is within a six-block radius of an ocelot, it will immediately flee.

However, players should be careful, as proximity to an ocelot will not keep a creeper from detonating if it has already started.

