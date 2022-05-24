Minecraft Redditor creates brilliant stop motion animation with Lego

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor shared a brilliant and creative stop motion animation built from the Lego version of the game. The short GIF was posted on the popular Minecraft Reddit page as thousands of fans flocked and reacted to it.

Minecraft being a highly popular game has loads of influences and collaborations with other companies, with one of them being Lego. Some players who are fans of the game have also bought Lego sets related to the title.

On top of that, there are several unique and excellent artworks and creations that users constantly share on the Minecraft Reddit page, and this was one of them.

In the short clip, the original poster made a character run away from a zombie. The whole chase was shot frame by frame and then made into a brief clip.

After a while, the gamer jumped over a red cross, but when the zombie stood on it, a falling anvil came from the sky, killing the hostile mob. The original poster paid attention to detail by making the XP point blobs as well after the hostile mob died.

Reaction from people to creative stop motion animation built with Lego by Minecraft Redditor

Minecraft Redditors are always delighted by these kinds of posts as they showcase people's creativity and how the game is portrayed in other forms of artwork. Building a stop motion animation is quite challenging and time-taking, so this was appreciated by many.

The post received over 10 thousand upvotes and several comments within a day.

People were extremely delighted by the stop motion animation. They also appreciated that the last and first frames are pretty similar, making the entire video a seamless loop.

Such looped clips are incredibly satisfying to watch. Others commented that these kinds of creative posts and animations are underrated and commended the original poster.

People also noticed how the player's Lego character was running with his hands on the back. This reminded some of how Naruto, a famous Japanese anime character, used to run in the anime series.

The original poster also stated how his kids urged him to make the user run like that, so the hands do not need to be animated. This says that the original poster's kids inspired him to make this stop motion animation.

Some people humorously and sarcastically joked about how the resource pack looked good, but the game's FPS was relatively low due to it. To this, the original poster joined in with the joke and sadly mentioned how it was only 6 FPS.

Overall, the amazing stop motion animation impressed loads of people on the Minecraft Reddit page. These kinds of creative works are always appreciated on the page.

The post is still active as several people continue to flock to it and watch the stop motion animation.

Edited by Ravi Iyer