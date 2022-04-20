10 best resource packs for Minecraft 1.18

Resource packs in Minecraft are a great way for players to customize their gameplay experience. Resource packs allow them to customize textures, models, sounds, music, fonts, and more, all by simply uploading a file to their resource pack folder.

There are thousands of different resource packs, so it can be hard to choose the perfect one, especially for a massive version like version 1.18. This update added many beautiful features to Minecraft, such as Lush Caves, Dripstones, larger mountains, etc.

With all these brand-new gorgeous features, who wouldn't want to put on a resource pack to make them even prettier?

Ten enjoyable Minecraft resource packs for 1.18

10) Faithful 32x32

Faithful is an iconic resource pack that has been in the community for years. Its popularity is due to the subtly of the pack, as it is simply vanilla Minecraft at a higher definition.

Faithful 32x32 is excellent for those who want to spice up their game without losing the original look of the title.

9) Moderna HD

Moderna HD gives a realistic and cleaner look (Image via resourcepack.net)

Moderna HD is a great resource pack for gamers who love to build. It puts a modern twist on each block, making house and city builds look even more fantastic.

Builds with Moderna HD look more realistic and clean when compared to standard Minecraft.

8) Project MELIOR

Project MELIOR makes plants even prettier than before (Image via resourcepack.net)

Project MELIOR is a trendy resource pack that gives the game a never before seen look. It is filled with original textures that will not disappoint.

But users should not let that fool them, as it certainly does not take away from the original look of Minecraft. This pack makes plants even prettier than before.

7) Unity

Unity changes the mood of the game (Image via resourcepack.net|)

Unity takes default textures and improves their look by making them more detailed and refined. With minor changes to colors and tones, it gives Minecraft more of a dark feel, but in a good way.

This resource pack truly changes the mood of the game.

6) Compliance 64x

Compliance 64x keeps the vanilla look of some blocks while others have been redesigned (Image via resourcepack.net)

To state the obvious, Compliance 64x is a beautiful resource pack whose resolution is in the name: 64x. It is four times the amount of vanilla Minecraft, which is 16x.

This shows just how detailed this pack really is. Compliance 64x keeps the vanilla look of some blocks while others have been redesigned. This was done so that blocks are easier to tell apart in the dark. The game looks much crisper with this pack loaded.

5) Norzeteus Space

Norzeteus Space perfect for someone creating a space-themed adventure map or build (Image via resourcepack.net)

If gamers are looking for a complete game overhaul, look no further, as Norzeteus Space is their pack. This resource pack completely redesigns each block, giving the game a space-like feel.

It would be perfect for someone creating a space-themed adventure map or build.

4) SapixCraft

SapixCraft is still under development, with new updates being released consistently (Image via resourcepack.net)

SapixCraft is a high-resolution resource pack that gives the game a cartoony look. It has a resolution of x512, which is very impressive compared to the standard x16 resolution of vanilla Minecraft.

SapixCraft is still under development, with new updates being released consistently. Fans cannot wait to see what the creators do next!

3) Dandelion

Dandelion is still receiving consistent updates from its creator (Image via resourcepack.net)

Dandelion is the resource pack of players' cottage core dreams. It is insanely cute, which is why it earns itself 3rd place spot on this list. One interesting thing about this pack is that it is compatible with tons of popular mods, and it even has textures for mod-specific blocks.

This blocky pack is still receiving consistent updates from its creator, so be on the lookout for new designs and blocks!

2) Smooth Operator

Smooth Operator is very soft on the eyes (Image via resourcepack.net)

If the computer is more on the weak side, this resource pack might not be for users. However, while it is known to drop down FPS, it is undoubtedly worth it.

This resource pack is very soft on the eyes, and it doesn't have the iconic pixelated look that the game typically has. There are also a few cool features about this pack, like when gamers stack beds, it turns into a bunkbed texture.

1) Luna HD

Luna HD makes blocks appear even more realistic (Image via resourcepack.net)

Luna HD is the most beautiful resource pack this writer has ever seen. The time and commitment that the creator put into each and every block are astounding.

This pack was created using 3D models, making blocks appear even more realistic. Luna HD is available in 32x, 128x, 256x, and 512x, with the 32x version being free.

For higher resolutions, it is suggested to have a modern graphics card. Each version, including the free one, gets consistent updates from the creator.

Note: This list reflects the writer's personal opinions.

