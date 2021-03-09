How to install a resource pack in Minecraft (2021)

Resource packs can completely change the game for long-time Minecraft players.

Resource packs alter how each block, item and entity looks, adding some much-needed variety to the game. This is great news for players who are bored of the same old Minecraft textures.

How can players install a resource pack in Minecraft?

Prerequisites

A view of the wonderful Minecraft launcher (Image via Mojang)

Before a player installs a resource pack in Minecraft, they have to complete the following steps:

Launch Minecraft 1.16.5 to initiate that version on the computer. Players can close the game after this. Download the resource pack of their choice.

If the player doesn't know any resource packs, here is a list of a few good ones along with their download links:

Installation

A view of the Resource Pack menu without added packs (Image via Minecraft)

After the packs have been downloaded, it is now time to bring them into Minecraft. Resource packs can be added to Minecraft by following the steps given below:

Run Minecraft 1.16.4. Hit Options. Hit Resource Packs. Hit Open Pack Folder. Players will need to drag the downloaded folder into this pack folder. If the packs are not showing up, the player may need to right-click the pack folder (inside the main folder) and hit extract. Hover over the new pack and click the arrow before pressing 'Done.'

If these steps were followed correctly, the resource pack should now be activated.

To check if the pack is working correctly, players will need to load into a Minecraft world and have a look around. If the blocks and items look completely different, it means that they have correctly installed the resource pack.

