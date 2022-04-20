10 luckiest seeds in Minecraft version 1.18

With the release of Minecraft 1.18 part two, also known as version 1.18.2, many players wonder what the best seeds are to start their new 1.18 survival world. Some are considering this version to be the largest update to Minecraft yet.

Version 1.18 is filled with new features that all players will enjoy. Much taller mountains, new cave biomes, new mountain biomes, new commands, and more are all new and exciting features. These features evoke the feeling of being lucky to experience the game this way.

Explore these seeds for Minecraft 1.18

10) -78688046

Seed -78688046 [Image via Minecraft]

This beautiful seed will surely not disappoint. Players spawn directly in a Badlands biome, a rare biome filled with vibrant shades of red and orange. Right across the valley from the spawn point, players can find a Ruined Portal, a Dripstone Cave, and an abandoned mineshaft.

On the other side of the Badlands biome, a Warm Ocean biome with beautiful coral structures can be spotted.

The Ruined Portal loot consists of:

Two gold blocks

Nine obsidian blocks

Nine golden carrots

Eleven iron nuggets

A fire charge

A golden apple

An Unbreaking III golden hoe

A Blast Protection II golden chestplate

An Unbreaking III golden chestplate

9) 136502789

Seed 136502789 [Image via Minecraft]

With players spawning directly into a Jagged Peaks biome, this 1.18 seed will be a hit with all of your friends. Once players climb the gorgeous mountains, they will be met with a Ruined Portal and a decently sized village containing valuable loot.

Right beyond the village, a sizeable cave can be found filled with mobs, including Glow Squids, which were added in version 1.17.

The Ruined Portal loot consists of:

Nine obsidian blocks

Thirteen iron nuggets

A golden apple

Flint and steel

An Unbreaking I golden hoe

A Sharpness I golden axe

A Fire Protection IV golden chestplate

The village loot is:

Two emeralds

Five loaves of bread

Leather boots

8) 1947644297

Seed 1947644297 [Image via Minecraft]

The main mountain in this Minecraft seed is quite the attention grabber. Players will spawn in a Grove biome directly facing a massive mountain with a crater-like opening at the peak. Inside the crater is a Dripstone Cave biome, one of the newly added 1.18 features. This cave is full of beautiful stalagmites and stalactites.

This seed also has its fair share of structures, with a Pillager Outpost on the mountain's south side and a Ruined Portal at the base.

The Pillager Outpost contains:

An enchanted book with Punch II

Two Bottles o' Enchanting

Five wheat

Six carrots

Three dark oak logs

The Ruined Portal has:

Two gold blocks

Twenty-four obsidian

7) 816802188

Seed 816802188 [Image via Minecraft]

This lonely island seed would be perfect for those wanting to start a survival island. The island is beautiful, but it's also packed with loot too. An above-water Ocean Ruins structure can be found on the island's eastern side, which is quite rare to see.

In the water below the island, a shipwreck can be found. This seed also has multiple Lush Caves scattered around and inside the large island.

The above water Ocean Ruins contains:

Eight coal

Five rotten flesh

Eight wheat

A golden helmet

A stone axe

A Mending fishing rod

The shipwreck has:

One diamond

Eight lapis lazuli

Four iron ingots

Ten gold nuggets

One Bottle o' Enchanting

Twenty six paper

Four books

An empty map

Twenty rotten flesh

Five poisonous potatoes

Suspicious soup

6) 2243447718

Seed 2243447718 [Image via Minecraft]

In this structure-packed seed, players will spawn near a Woodland Mansion overlooking a vast ocean. If it were me, I'd clear the mansion of its mobs and turn it into my base.

Inside the Woodland mansion, players can find:

A diamond chestplate

Four pumpkin seeds

Two leads

5) 4402933891408538860

Seed 4402933891408538860 [Image via Minecraft]

While this seed may not be as aesthetically pleasing as the others, it is still lucky. At walking distance from spawn, players can find four different villages, one of which is haunted, and a couple of Ruined Portals along the way!

The coordinates for each village can be found below:

Village #1: -265 / 63 / -6

Village #2: -360 / 63 / -245

Village #3: 156 / 78 / -300

Haunted Village: 271 / 66 / 239

4) 420

Seed 420 [Image via Minecraft]

The lucky part of this seed is a bit of a walk from spawn, but it is worth it. In an Ice Spikes biome a few thousand blocks from spawn, there are two Ocean Monuments right next. This is extremely rare and should not be passed up. There is also a Ruined Portal right at spawn to help you gather some loot right off the bat.

Ocean Monument #1 coordinates: 4239 / 56 / 1040

Ocean Monument #2 coordinates: 4223 / 57 / 847

3) 6096073112523391586

Seed 6096073112523391586 [Image via Minecraft]

This beautiful seed is great for those who want to experience all that version 1.18 offers. Near spawn, a large cave entrance can be found that leads into a huge Lush Cave biome. The water inside this Lush Cave is teeming with axolotls, a popular new mob added in version 1.17.

Cave entrance coordinates: 274 / 66 / -163

2) 4744115001684867391

Seed 4744115001684867391 [Image via Minecraft]

This interesting seed has a strange structural placement. Next to spawning inside a cave, players will find a Pillager Outpost. The cave itself is quite extensive, with diamonds and redstone ore inside.

Pillager Outpost loot:

Crossbow

One Bottle o' Enchanting

Five carrots

Three wheat

Six string

Two tripwire hooks

Two dark oak logs

1) -1895276179

Seed -1895276179 [Image via Minecraft]

If you're ready to see the full potential of version 1.18, this seed is for you. Players will find a huge, surface-level Dripstone Cave inside a large crack in a Savanna biome. This lucky seed is a great way to get a good look at the brand-new 1.18 biome.

Cave entrance coordinates: -32 / 73 / 748

