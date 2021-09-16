5 best Minecraft seeds with lots of villages

In Minecraft, villages can be extremely resourceful to players, as they can find tons of great loot in the huts. With seeds, players can spawn near villages full of loot. They can also get some great deals from trading with villagers.

Therefore when creating a world, players should enter a seed that has lots of villages inside so they can have abundant resources. In this article, players will learn the five best Minecraft seeds for villages.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Top 5 seeds for villages in Minecraft

5) Coastal Village

Coastal Village (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 627689198065479624

This seed is one of the best seeds for players to use in Minecraft if they are looking for a world with lots of good villages. When spawning into this seed, players will start right inside a coastal village.

In this village, players can find lots of resources that they need to make weapons and tools. Not too far out from the spawn point, players can find another village near the mountains.

4) Savanna

Savanna village (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 1613247987266390429

Players will spawn in a savanna biome not too far out from a savanna village when spawning in this seed. This is not even the best part of this seed. Within close proximity of the village, players can see a pillager outpost as well.

Furthermore, players can find another village on the other side of the outpost, a little way out. They can raid these villages to gain the totems of undying.

3) Double Village

Double Minecraft village (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 8638613833825887773

Upon entrance to this seed, players will spawn into the game with two villages that generate right next to each other. Players can find tons of loot in both of these villages, enough to have a decent food supply and make weapons and mining tools.

There is a pillager post in view of the village, so players can go to the post to obtain the bad omen and start a raid in the village to get discounted trading prices.

2) Villages and a temple

Plains village on the edge of the desert biome (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: -1881547168

When entering this seed, players will spawn in another world with double villages. The village on the left will be a plains village, and on the right the desert biome starts, so a desert village will be there.

There is a temple that sits on the edge of the desert biome, separating the two villages.

1) Multiple biomes

Savanna biome near the mountains (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 480390146346166

This seed is not only great for villages in Minecraft, but when spawning in, players will be placed in the middle of five different biomes. All five of these biomes are connected and are each pretty close to each other.

The player will spawn next to two villages in a savanna biome. To the right of this village, players will see the start of the plains biome with another village only a few blocks out.

If players keep going, they will eventually explore all five connected biomes: savanna, plains, desert, bamboo jungle, and swampland,

