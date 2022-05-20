Minecraft Redditor showcases their custom End portal graduation cap

Many Minecraft players occasionally make real-life artwork of the game. As the title is primarily made up of blocks, making a handicrafted item is not difficult. Hence, several players create unique handicrafts and showcase them in gaming communities like the Minecraft Reddit page.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/HanAszholeSolo' posted a brilliant photo of a graduation cap on top of which they made an accurate representation of the End portal with the advancement dialog box. In the caption, they mentioned how they made the custom graduation cap for themselves.

The portal on the hat was made up of folded paper End portal frame blocks and Eyes of Ender. These blocks were taped perfectly on the cap, along with the void in the middle. One side of the portal did not have any frames, instead it had an advancement dialog box that read 'The End?'

Reaction from people on the custom End portal graduation cap made by Minecraft Redditor

The post resulted in an influx of thousands of people, as they were impressed with the creativity of the original poster. It received over 34 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments.

One Redditor named 'u/spookyizzy' commented on how they also made an End portal graduation cap, while posting a link to the image. It looked quite similar to the original poster's cap.

Some of them noticed how appropriate the advancement name was for a graduating student. They came up with different advancements like, 'How did we get here?' and 'Free the end,' two advancements that also capture the feeling of completing school or college.

Some people also humorously noticed how one side of the End portal frame was missing and speculated how the original poster was planning to make a sand duper. They also mentioned how they also removed the red mushroom from the hat. Red mushrooms are used to remove the End portal frame and create a sand duper in Minecraft.

Overall, people loved the creativity of the original poster in making an End portal on a graduation cap with an appropriate advancement name. Redditors are still flocking to the post to see the creative handicraft.

Minecraft is a classic game, since it has been around for over a decade. Regardless, people still thoroughly enjoy the game, and many of them express their love for the title by incorporating elements of the same in real life.

