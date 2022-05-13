Redditor sparks debate about fireflies not releasing in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

In a recent YouTube video, Mojang answered questions about fireflies coming to Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. Developers confirmed that the mob would not be released in the game anytime soon as they learn that it is poisonous to frogs in real life.

This upset millions of players who expressed their anger and disappointment towards the decision. Several players flocked to Minecraft's Reddit page and debated how Mojang has previously left several features untouched since their release.

The deleted post about Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update (Image via Sportskeeda)

A Redditor named 'u/HNightwingH' posted a photo of a fletching table, explaining how Mojang never brought any changes or upgrades to the fletching table since its initial release. They connected this to fireflies and tried to prove how the gaming company didn't deliver on certain things they claimed to have done in the past.

Unfortunately, the post was deleted by the moderators for some reason. The Minecraft Reddit page has strict rules and regulations regarding posts on the page and frequently removes them. However, before the post was removed, it received a lot of upvotes and comments from the community.

Reaction from people on the fletching table upgrade mentioned by the Redditor in the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

After Mojang confirmed that fireflies will not be released in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, thousands of players were extremely upset. They criticized the game company and blamed them for other features not getting released. Hence, this post instantly got loads of attention on the Reddit page. The post received over 21 thousand upvotes and over 600 comments within a day.

After seeing the fletching table and fireflies mentioned in the original poster, people started mentioning all the unreleased and unfinished features Mojang showcased in the past. Most of them talked about the Illusioner Illager, a hostile mob that was only available through '/summon' command. They also talked about Red Dragon, another mob announced by Mojang when Notch was still in the company.

People have also started listing all the promised features that remain unreleased. With Minecraft 1.19, The Wild Update, many were eager to see bundles and archeology. Sadly, Mojang declared that they wouldn't be added to the next update. Other than that, there were several other features like updating several biomes like savanna, badlands, and birch forest, which never saw the light of day.

Overall, players expressed their frustration towards the game company for not releasing the promised features in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. Posts like this resonated with many of them as they expressed the same feeling. Hence, it was flooded with people debating these issues.

It is understandable that successfully releasing new features to the game without any flaws can be quite hard. However, players were particularly frustrated as these features were hyped during their announcements but were not released in any update.

Edited by Srijan Sen