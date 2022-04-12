What does a fletching table do in Minecraft?

The fletching table is one of the many blocks in Minecraft. It is a rare block that can only be found in certain villages. However, it is quite easy to craft and has a handy purpose in the game.

In a village, several types of villagers differ in their profession. They wear different clothes and have varying trades to offer to players, one of them being a fletcher. When players have unemployed villagers and want to trade with them, this is where the table comes in handy.

How to craft and use a fletching table in Minecraft?

How to craft or obtain it

Fletching tables are usually found in certain villages. To see if the villager has naturally spawned a fletching table, players can enter each house to find it or simply look for a fletcher villager roaming about. The fletcher will have a brown hat with a feather on it. This is the most common way players can get the table.

Crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft)

Alternatively, players can also get the table by crafting it themselves. To craft this block, players will need flint and wood planks. Flint is a common item that can be found while mining gravel blocks, and planks can be crafted with normal wood logs. Players can place two flints on top of four wood planks in a square form to craft the table.

How to use the table

Fletcher (Image via Minecraft)

The main use of a fletching table is to employ any villager as a fletcher. This is the sole purpose of the block in the game. Once the villager connects with the block, it becomes a fletcher and can trade several items related to archery like arrows, bows, crossbows, etc.

Fletcher is a great villager as they give emeralds for sticks. Sticks are extremely easy to craft, and players can get a lot of emeralds from them.

Unfortunately, since it was released in the game, the table cannot be used by the players in any way. However, players can see the UI for a split second when in spectator mode, but the UI is of a crafting table.

Used as a target (Image via Minecraft)

A fun and unusual way to use the table is to use it as a target block. Although there is a dedicated target block in the game, the table also has a small target on one of its faces. Players can place the block as they choose and practice their arrow shooting.

Edited by Danyal Arabi