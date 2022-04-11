Minecraft Redditor fails to take villager to the base on a boat

The Minecraft Reddit page is filled with all kinds of interesting content related to the popular sandbox title. Players from all around the globe flock here to post and discuss various aspects of the game. From stunning builds and redstone contraptions to funny clips and photos, everything can be found here. It is a bustling community for anyone who is interested in the game.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/SubToNTuberz' posted a long timelapse video of how they tried to take a villager from a village back to their base but failed to do so as the villager died from taking fall damage while sitting in the boat. This was a heartbreaking video as the timelapse showed how much effort the player had put to take one villager to their base.

While on the journey, they were crossing a mountain, and the player tried to slowly descend the boat and land on the river. However, it hit the ground instead of the water, and the mob died because of fall damage.

Players react to Minecraft Redditor's failure in trying to take a villager to the base on a boat

As the video showed the amount of effort put in by the player to get one villager to their base, people flooded the post and reacted to it. Within a day, the post received over 21 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. People sympathized with the original poster, and some even discussed the frustration of getting a villager.

Several people felt for the original poster and sympathized with them. Almost all Minecraft players have experienced the struggle of getting a villager to their base. Hence, this failed attempt was relatable to many. Some even imagined the screams of frustration from the original poster after the mob's death.

Several people started to discuss various kinds of tricks and ways to get villagers easily in Minecraft. Many suggested simply building the base near a village to easily get all the resources out of it. Some of them even suggested building a path beforehand so that bringing villagers becomes a lot easier.

People also suggested simply finding a zombie villager to cure them and keep them. There is a 5% chance of these mobs spawning in Minecraft. However, it can still be easier than manually bringing the mob from a village. They can be cured with a potion of weakness and a golden apple.

Overall, many people flocked to the post to talk about the unfortunate incident. Some related to it and consoled the original poster, while a few joked around the post and thought it was funny, and others discussed how to get the mobs easily without taking them on a boat. The post is still going strong on the Minecraft Reddit page, with people coming to it and upvoting it.

