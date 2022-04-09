Minecraft Redditor showcased a sand door between two railroads

The Minecraft Reddit page is a haven for anyone who plays the popular sandbox game. Players from all around the globe flock here to post all kinds of content related to it, be it builds, redstone contraptions, or simply funny and informative clips. This is a great community for people who play the game or are merely interested in it.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/animeisnice' posted a great video showcasing a redstone activated three-block wide sand door between a long railroad. The door goes down, and the rails connect for a minecart to go through. The overall contraption was well made, hence attracting loads of attention.

In the video, nine blocks of sand blocks made the door. As the contraption starts, these sand blocks fall one by one, opening the passage of the railroad.

Finally, a sticky piston pushes a powered rail into a place where the sand door is. Once all the rails were connected, a minecart came through and went smoothly through it. Eventually, the sand door comes up and blocks the road again.

Reaction from people on the sand door between railroads made by Minecraft Redditor

Since the overall redstone contraption was so smooth and well made, the post caught a lot of attention on the Reddit page. Within a day, it received over 10 thousand upvotes and several comments. People talked about rails and how they work with pistons, the sand door, and how to improve the build overall.

Sand door opening (Image via u/animeisnice Reddit)

Several Minecraft Redditors discussed how the rails were pushed in the entire contraption. They thought that rails would break if pushed and pulled by a piston, but this build shows that they can be repeatedly used with the pistons. Eventually, they concluded that they used to break a few versions back, but now they can be pushed and pulled.

A few people also commented on the Minecraft Story Mode game post and referred to the rail system present in it. The contraption in the video resembled the rail system in that game. Hence, it was pointed out by a few Redditors.

Other than that, people were amazed by the marvel of redstone in Minecraft and how players use it efficiently to make such complex yet smooth automatic contraptions.

Overall, the post was heavily appreciated and discussed because of its working mechanics and the builder's efforts. The video is still getting a lot of attention as people keep coming to the post and watching the fascinating Minecraft build.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar