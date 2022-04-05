Minecraft Redditor showcases Mario 64 mod in the game

The Minecraft subreddit is a lively place where players flock to post anything related to the popular sandbox game. From beautiful builds and complex contraptions to fascinating mods and funny clips, the page offers all types of content. As a player, this is a great place to hang-out with other like-minded people.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/Raxolot' posted a video where they showcased a fascinating mod of another old game called 'Mario 64'. In the video, the player was essentially Mario himself and he was zooming around the main palace area with brilliant animation and smoothness.

The Mario character was able to jump and run faster than a normal Minecraft character, and even climb walls by jumping simultaneously on two parallel walls. When Elytra is equipped from the inventory, two wings appeared onto Mario's hat and he could glide around the map if jumped from high ground.

Reaction from the community on the Mario 64 mod showcased by the Minecraft Redditor

Since Mario 64 is one of the most iconic games of all time, when it was modded into another popular game, the post was instantly a hit. Within a day, it received over 12 thousand upvotes and loads of comments. People were impressed to see the mod and expressed their excitement and nostalgia of playing the game in their childhood.

In the comments, the original creator of the mod replied to the video and expressed his delight that people were enjoying the mod. He stayed on the post for a while, answering a few questions from other Redditors who appreciated the mod and talked to the creator. The original poster also thanked the creator for the brilliant mod.

Some also talked about how Nintendo, the game company who created the game, could sue the original creator of the mod for copying the entire game engine onto the sandbox game. People joked around about how Nintendo would react when they see this mod in another game.

The community was simply amazed and shocked to see the crossover of two very popular and iconic games. Some expressed their surprise after seeing the crazy combination of Mario 64 and Minecraft. Some even talked about how the modding capabilities of the sandbox game are beyond any other game.

Overall, the brilliantly made mod of the iconic game was well received from the Minecraft Reddit community. The post is still getting a lot of attention on the page with several Redditors.

