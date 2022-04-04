Minecraft Redditor builds a stunning railroad with 15k blocks

The Minecraft Reddit page is a bustling place where players from all around the globe flock to post anything related to the popular sandbox game. Stunning mega builds, complex redstone contraptions, funny clips and informative discussions, all of this can be seen on this page. It is a great place for any Minecrafter looking for a lively community.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/FashionShushu' posted a long video showcasing his mega railroad project. According to the caption, this railroad stretches over 15 thousand blocks in the game. It was realistic enough as it contained lamp posts and proper bridges as well. The video was 5 minutes long simply because of the extreme length of the railroad.

The long railroad stretched over oceans, different biomes and even through several caves and tunnels. The four parallel railroads are built side-by-side so that players can travel to and from any location. As the build passed through different biomes and locations, it changed in color and the variation of blocks to suit the overall setting.

Reactions from people on the stunning 15k block long railroad showcased by Minecraft Redditor

The long railroad showcased by the Redditor was stunning to look at. In the video, the player flew along and showed the level of hard work gone into making something this big. Hence, the post received over ten thousand upvotes and loads of comments in a day. People were extremely impressed by the build and discussed other aspects of it as well.

Some of them discussed how Minecraft needs a rail update where Minecarts and the overall railway mechanics of the game are updated so that players can use this mode of transport more often.

Loads of people also appreciated the build and the effort with the original poster. They asked how long it took them to build, to which the original poster replied 3 years. People were shocked after seeing that the player had been building the long railroad for years and hadn't stopped yet. They also mentioned that it takes about 30 minutes for a player to travel one way.

Redditors also talked about how many items they must've gathered for such a megaproject. They talked about various farms which could've helped the original poster in building the structure.

Overall, the long railway system was impressively built by the original poster, and it received a lot of positive comments and feedback from the Minecraft Reddit page community.

Edited by R. Elahi