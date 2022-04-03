Minecraft Redditor shows how to prevent prolonged burning from fire

Every day, the Minecraft Reddit page is flooded with loads of content related to the game. Players from all around the world flock here to post anything from stunning builds and contraptions to funny or informative videos and photos. This is a great community for anyone who plays the game or is interested in it.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/SwagStarYT' posted a video where they showcased that movement while in fire increases the duration of the burning. They use a datapack where it shows for how long the player will burn from the fire.

In the video, when the player enters the fire, a timer pops up above their HUD. It shows for how long the player burns after leaving the fire block. However, when the player moves the camera around or moves their body, the duration of the burning drastically increases.

Reactions from people on the trick to prevent prolonged burning from fire shown by Minecraft Redditor

As this informative Minecraft video was fascinating to watch, many people flocked to the post to discuss the mechanism. Within a day, the post received over 15 thousand upvotes and loads of comments. People joked around that no one should move or get out of the fire block, while some of them legitimately found it helpful.

Bruning duration shown with the help of a datapack (Image via u/SwagStarYT Reddit)

Some Redditors suspected it was a potential April Fool's prank

Several people joked around that simply standing still on the fire block will prevent them from burning more. They humorously said that they will not move even when burning in lava. Soon, people speculated that this could be a part of April Fools, as the post was posted on April 1.

However, the original poster replied to his own post and explained the difference between burning from lava and from normal fire, and for how long the player burns from each. The original poster also commented that they used a datapack to see the burning duration.

Redditors discuss the informative trick

Some people were serious about the trick and discussed how this can be helpful in different scenarios. Many Minecraft players usually take burning damage when they fall into lava by accident, hence they were more curious as to what would happen if they fell into it.

Overall, the Redditors on the page were split between the video being a funny April Fool's prank and being genuinely informative. Nonetheless, the post is still getting loads of attention on the page.

As of yet, no one knows if the trick in the video is legitimate or if the original poster is pulling an April Fool's prank. However, there are still better ways to prevent burning in Minecraft, such as getting into a water block, or using enchantments and potions.

