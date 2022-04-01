Minecraft Redditor showcases an impressive underground secret vault

The Minecraft Reddit page is filled with amazing content related to the famous sandbox game. People worldwide flock here to post anything from stunning builds and contraptions to funny clips and questions. This is a brilliant place for players to explore what other players are up to in the game and belong to a community.

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor named 'u/yurkth' posted a long video of a unique underground secret vault system that they made underneath their base. In the video, they entered the house and interacted with a clock in the item frame. After they rotated the clock a few times, a small floor area started to go down to a secret vault.

Their valuables like gold, diamonds, netherite armor, etc., were stored in a vault. In the middle of the vault, there was a huge map of their base and the surrounding area. As they returned to the elevator, they pressed the button and the floor went back to the house, revealing a deep hole that had another passageway to the underground caves with four activated beacons.

Reaction from people on the impressive underground secret vault showcased by the Minecraft Redditor

Minecraft players usually see secret underground vaults that players frequently make under their bases. However, this took them to another level with a second passageway underneath the secret vault. The post received over 12 thousand upvotes and several comments commending the build and the builder within a day.

Full redstone contraption of the upper floor clock (Image via u/yurkth Imgur)

People not only appreciated the secret vault but the overall base build and the way the player made the compact redstone contraption for the secret elevator. They mentioned the combination of sandstone and dark oak blocks used to make the base.

As the whole video looked smooth and without any redstone hiccups, people were fascinated and wanted a world download from the original poster. The original poster apologized for not giving any world downloads. However, they linked all the photos of redstone contraptions used in the entire build. There were a total of three contraptions for each floor.

People also discussed the details of the redstone contraptions and understood how the mechanism worked smoothly.

Overall, the post received loads of positive comments and feedback. People were impressed by the build and were inspired to do something like this in their world. The post is still getting tons of attention from the players on the Minecraft Reddit page.

