5 best Minecraft builds with redstone in 2022

Building is one of the most important parts of Minecraft. Sure, it's possible to make it through the entire game without building much of anything, but that's a joyless way to play.

The majority of Minecraft players love building and even set out on a world with the sole purpose of building. Redstone is another part of the game that many players set out to try and use.

There are plenty of ways to use redstone, especially in builds. Here are the best builds that utilize redstone.

Redstone builds that Minecraft players love

5) Railroad

Railroads are really useful in multiplayer worlds or in worlds where builds are far apart. Traveling long distances in Survival is difficult, but it's much easier with a railroad.

These require a lot of redstone (especially to go faster) and they're extremely useful.

Redstone makes railroads much better (Image via Minecraft)

4) Music note track

Note blocks can make all kinds of sounds with different blocks under them. Setting them up with a track and a minecart requires a lot of redstone. Minecraft players are often able to make music with it. Interestingly, redstone plays an integral role in that. They are often pretty complex, too.

3) Sugar cane farm

This can be true of any redstone contraption, but it does require a bit of building. Sugar cane farms can be big (it'll produce a lot of resources).

The bigger it is, the more building is required and the more redstone is used. This is a great use of redstone and extra resources. Coupled with that, it's a great way to get tons of sugar cane.

2) Traps

Traps can come in all shapes and sizes. Dispenser traps, moving floor traps and more all require redstone. The game can be automated with redstone and these traps are great for PvP worlds or just for protection in general.

Redstone can be used to trigger a dispenser, pull the floor out and so much more.

1) Underground bunker

The best underground bunkers have secret entrances. Whether it's sticky pistons that move the ground and open up or a secret door that uses a lever, redstone is extremely useful in underground bunkers.

If Minecraft players want to keep them a secret, redstone doors are a great way to go about it.

Secret doors require redstone (Image via Minecraft)

Which of these is the best?

