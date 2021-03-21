5 best builds from the Minecraft subreddit community this week

The Minecraft subreddit is a community filled with some very skilled and creative builders.

Building has been and will likely remain the number one aspect of Minecraft's gameplay. Players can build and design pretty much anything that they dream up, so long as they can reimagine it in blocky form.

For inspiration, it can be nice to see what other players have built in their game worlds. This week alone, some builders from the Minecraft subreddit created structures like airlocks, railroads over canyons, Aztec temples, and more.

This article showcases five of the best builds from the Minecraft subreddit community shared within the last seven days.

Five fabulous builds from the Minecraft subreddit community this week

#5 - Automatic Basalt and Ice Boat Tunnel

An automatic basalt and ice boat tunnel made in Minecraft (Image via u/ls012/reddi.com)

Redditor u/ls012 nailed it and showcased expert use of Redstone with his automatic basalt and ice boat tunnel creation. With this build, players can reach upwards of speeds of about 144 kilometers per hour.

This would revolutionize long-distance travel in Minecraft, so long as players can bring this creation to their own game worlds.

Interested parties can see a full video of this build in action as part of the original Reddit post found here.

#4 - Snow Mega Build

An epic mega build made out of snow in Minecraft (Image via u/PeanutBTU/reddit.com)

This intricate and massive build by Redditor u/PeanutBTU is incredibly impressive and must have likely taken many hours to complete. According to this build's creator, it was inspired by Shurima from the game League of Legends.

There are many unique details and textures worth taking a closer look at, and interested parties can view the original Reddit post for this build here.

#3 - Aztec Temple

An Aztec temple built in Minecraft (Image via u/Arobazzz/reddit.com)

There are jungle temples that can be encountered as naturally generated structures already in vanilla Minecraft. However, none of those look quite as cool as this Aztec temple that Redditor u/Arobazzz could create.

This build sticks well to the theme, and interested parties can view the original post showcasing this Aztec temple here.

#2 - Railroad Over Canyons

A railroad built over canyons in Minecraft (Image via u/Muffin_Cat66/reddit.com)

Minecraft players can hop into a minecart with this build and speed their way through and over these canyons. This railroad looks relatively similar to the ones often seen in old western movies.

Redditor u/Muffin_Cat66 created this build, and interested parties can find the original Reddit post showcasing this build here.

#1 - Airlock for Underwater Subway Station

An airlock for an underwater subway station in hardcore Minecraft (Image via u/Chickenswa/reddit.com)

Redditor u/Chickenswa was able to design and build an airlock for an already very impressive underwater subway station. Essentially, a target block can be hit to both open and close a door into the depths of an ocean.

When the target block is struck to reseal the exit, the water that was previously let in disperses, and players can re-enter safely into the subway station.

Words do not do this build full justice, but a full video of the airlock in action can be found in the original Reddit post here.

