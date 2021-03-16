The Minecraft subreddit is full of wonderful builders and community members. The following list is comprised of some of the best builds from the subreddit from the past week. Some of the builds were chosen for their redstone complexity, building styles, massive factor, or their relation to real-world events. This list is by no means the only great build from the Minecraft subreddit, there are thousands of amazing posts and builds throughout the forums. Here are the top picks from this week.

Top 5 Minecraft subreddit builds from last week

#5 Pi Day build

Starting off the list is the giant Pi structure the Redditor u/RicqGaming created to celebrate the holiday and as a tribute to Minecraft. For those unaffiliated with pi, it's a symbol used to measure the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. The number is 3.1415926... and goes on infinitely. The builder built the Pi structure to celebrate this year's Pi day, 3/14/2021.

#4 Recreating the sun dragon scene from Avatar the Last Airbender

Dragons from Avatar (Image via u/MikylesIcee)

This is the sun dragon scene from Avatar the Last Airbender built by Redditor u/MikylesIcee. For those unfamiliar with the series, it's a recreation of a fire dragon dance meant to teach fire benders the ways of the element.

#3 Mega hive

Mega Hive (Image via u/01bdog20)

This build puts a spin on beehives and megabases and combines them into one. The base as shown in the image is a mega hive, ready to host a variety of mega bees and base players in Minecraft. Redditor u/01bdog20 is responsible for this amazing build and has a history of massive other builds on the subreddit.

#2 Survival mega city

Mega City (Image via u/6kiijju)

This mega city was created by u/6kiijju in 200 real-life days. This insane build in Minecraft includes a clock tower, countless houses, and an adventure boat all built in the beautiful medieval style all built in hardcore survival mode.

#1 Self-destructing clock tower

Clock Tower (Image via u/AndypandyO)

Redditor u/AndypandyO has made a massive clock tower in Minecraft set to self-destruct in real-time 2.3 years from now. He did this with some impressive redstone work. Check out his build and associated video here.

