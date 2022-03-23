What is the diamond distribution in Minecraft 1.18.2?

Diamonds are arguably the favorite item for any Minecraft player. Be it veterans or new players, finding diamonds always brings joy. Since the Caves and Cliffs update, the world generation has completely changed and the caves have gotten 64 blocks deeper. This drastically changes the overall distribution of the ore.

These are rare materials that are used to craft some of the strongest tools, weapons, and armor. Once players have a full gear made of diamonds, they become quite strong against most mobs in the game. Previously, players simply dug deep underground and started mining at Y level 11 to find them. However, in the current version of the game, this trick has changed.

Diamond distribution in Minecraft 1.18.2

Mine between Y level 14 and -64

Since the Minecraft 1.18 version was released back in November 2021, the distribution for this ore has changed quite a lot. With the increase in Y levels underground, there is a lot more space for these ores to generate. Hence, players must go deeper than the Y level 11 or 12 to find more ores.

Ore distribution in 1.18.2 (Image via Mojang)

As of Minecraft 1.18.2, these valuable ores can be found between Y level 14 and -64. This gives players a lot of space to find them and mine. After Y level 0, mostly all the normal stone blocks turn into deepslate, which is much harder to mine. However, the lower the player goes, they will find more of these ores, but the deepslate version of them will be harder to break.

Mine at -58 for most diamonds

Start mining at Y level -58 (Image via Mojang)

It has been noticed that these ores will increase in number as players dig deeper. Hence, theoretically, Y level -64 is the best level to find them, but this level will be filled with bedrock so it is useless to go that deep.

The best level to find them is -58 as it won't have any bedrock blocks, reducing the chance of finding the ore, and it will yield the most amount as they are common at the bottom of the overworld.

Best way to mine for them

Strip mining (Image via Mojang)

To this day, players have stuck to the conventional ways of mining and finding these rare ores in the game. Even in Minecraft 1.18.2, most players simply strip mine or branch mine to find these ores. Players can head over to Y level -58 and simply start mining in a straight line or make branches on the left and right to cover more area.

Edited by Mayank Shete