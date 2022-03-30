Original artist of the iconic skull painting in Minecraft posts an old photo on Reddit

Every day on the Minecraft Reddit page, people worldwide post all kinds of content related to the popular sandbox game. The page houses stunning builds, funny videos, and photos. It is a great community for anyone interested in the game or for those who play it extensively.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/k__z' posted their own photo from 2010, alongside the iconic burning skull painting they created for Minecraft. The artist recently found this photo and decided to post it on the Reddit page.

In the photo, he can be seen standing beside the painting, which looks a lot higher in quality than the game's version. This can be due to the pixelated graphics of the game itself. The painting is of a huge skull burning with small flames around it and a full moon emerging from the sky behind it.

Redditors react to the original artist of the iconic skull painting in Minecraft posting an old photo

When Redditors on the Minecraft page realized that this was the original artist of the iconic painting, they flooded the post. The post received over 35 thousand upvotes and loads of comments within the day.

Many paintings in Minecraft depend on the size of the wall. However, this is one of the biggest and most famous paintings in the game, hence attracting so much attention.

Side by side comparison of the painting (Image via Imgur)

Hundreds of users flocked to the post and appreciated the painting and the artist. When they realized that the post was from the original artist himself, all the Redditors left positive comments.

They expressed how iconic the painting is and came up with a list of their favorite paintings in the game. Some were even surprised to see how different and crispier the painting actually looks compared to the game's version.

As soon as they saw the original artist's name 'Kristoffer Zetterstrand,' many Redditors instantly recognized him and commended his other works as well. He has also painted many other Minecraft paintings and CS:GO out of bound sceneries. To this, the artist replied and thanked them wholeheartedly.

Overall, the artist received a lot of love from the community for making the iconic painting for the game. The photo of him alongside the iconic skull painting is still getting a lot of attention on the Reddit page, with upvotes and comments constantly flooding in.

Edited by R. Elahi