Top 5 beautiful paintings in Minecraft

Minecraft has many beautiful blocks and items that players can use to decorate their houses and other builds. Paintings are one of these items that can be placed on walls and can be as big as 4x4 blocks.

They are primarily based on paintings made by Kristoffer Zetterstrand, who also created the Minecraft versions of them.

A painting can be crafted by placing one wool in the center and eight sticks around it on a crafting table. There are 26 different paintings in the game, and users can get whichever they want by repeatedly placing and removing the canvas.

Paintings in Minecraft

5) Alban

"Alban" (Image via Minecraft)

Originally known as "Albanian," Alban is a 1x1 block wide painting in the game that represents a man wearing a fez and standing next to a house and a bush.

As the original name of the painting suggests, the man in the painting may be from Albania.

4) Wither

"Wither" (Image via Minecraft)

This painting portrays the creation of a wither in the game.

The wall on which this painting will be placed needs to be at least 2x2 blocks wide. "Wither" is the only painting in the game not based on an actual painting.

3) Fighters

"Fighters" painting in the game (Image via Minecraft)

In this painting, two pixelated men are prepared to fight each other. This is one of the second largest paintings in the game that takes an eight-block wide wall (4x2).

The Paper version of this painting is from a video game named International Karate + that was published in 1987 by System 3.

2) Donkey Kong

"Donkey Kong" (Image via Minecraft)

This painting may remind some Minecrafters of an old arcade game called Donkey Kong because it is a paper-looking screenshot of level 100m.

Donkey Kong is an arcade video game that Nintendo released in Japan on July 9th, 1981.

1) Burning Skull

"Burning Skull" (Image via Minecraft)

This is one of the most enormous paintings in Minecraft, and there are only two more paintings of the same size.

Burning Skull requires the wall to be 4x4 blocks wide on which it will be placed. It is based on a Minecraft screenshot that had a moon and grass blocks on it.

