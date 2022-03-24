Lava Walker Enchantment in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Lava in Minecraft can be a bit of a problem for players. Particularly when those players are working in areas where there happens to be a lot of it. The Nether is a perfect example of where players may need a bit of extra help to not burn to a crisp in the lava. This is where Lava Walker Enchantment comes into play. It allows players to walk on the surface of the Lava.

Everything players need to know about Lava Walker Enchantment in Minecraft

Lava Walker Enchantment is a custom enchantment that is not part of the base Minecraft. Not to be confused with Frost Walker, Lava Walker allows players to walk on the surface of the lava by turning the lava blocks into basalt blocks. This allows the player to safely cross the lava without risking harming themselves by falling in and burning. It is a must-have for players in the Nether.

How players can obtain the Lava Walker Enchantment

Since the Lava Walker Enchantment is a special custom enchantment, adding a mod to the player's game requires adding a mod. As of this moment, this is the only way players can obtain this enchantment in the game.

Because of this, players must download the data pack of the internet, but it can be done easily by following a few different steps to get it up and working:

Players must first download the mod/Lava Walker Enchantment data pack. 9Minecraft.net is a great place to get it, and players can download it here.

Launch Minecraft, and ensure that it is in single-player mode.

Players should now choose the world to which they want to install the Lava Walker Enchantment data pack.

Select the edit button for the world selected, players should select the Open World folder. This will open a new window.

Inside of the newly opened window, players should select the datapacks folder.

Once inside the folder, players should drag and drop or paste the Lava Walker Enchantment data pack folder they just downloaded into the datapacks folder.

Players should ensure they save the world they are editing by clicking the save button in Minecraft.

Players can now enter the world.

Activating the newly acquired data pack for Lava Walker Enchantment

Players can enchant their Netherite Boots by throwing an Enchanted Golden Apple at them (Image via 9Minecraft.net)

Once players enter their world, there are just a few more steps that players will need to do to ensure they can enchant their boots with Lava Walker Enchantment. Players will first need access to an Enchanted Golden Apple and a pair of Netherite Boots.

Players must throw the Enchanted Golden Apple at the boots to enchant them. Once this is done, the boots will now have the enchantment.

Players can now go and walk on lava

With the new enchantment, players can walk on lava easily now. The Lava Walker Enchantment is different from the Frost Walker Enchantment, as Frost Walker only does its effect by turning water into ice and preventing damage from magma. They function the same, though, when a player walks on lava, blocks will be formed, keeping them safe from harm and allowing them to brave lava with ease.

